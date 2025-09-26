Jeon Yoo-seong, 'godfather of Korean comedy,' dies aged 76
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 11:03
Jeon Yoo-seong, often referred to as the “godfather of Korean comedy,” died Thursday. He was 76.
Jeon had been hospitalized due to deteriorating health stemming from acute pneumonia, arrhythmia and a Covid-19 infection last year. He reportedly lost 16 kilograms (35 pounds) during his illness and underwent treatment for a collapsed lung in June. His condition worsened again recently, forcing him to cancel his appearance at an event during the Busan International Comedy Festival scheduled for Aug. 6.
Born in Jongno District, central Seoul, in 1949, Jeon graduated from Seorabeol University of Arts. Though he originally aspired to be a stage actor, a chance encounter led him into comedy business. He began his career by writing scripts for the then-popular comedian Kwak Gyu-seok, working as a comedy writer.
In 1969, he made his broadcasting debut as a writer at TBC. He went on to work across various creative fields — as an advertising copywriter, stage director and television writer — and is credited with memorable lines such as, “The movie begins when a coke bottle falls from the sky,” and, “Be the first to become an audience member at Korea’s first late-night theater.”
In the 1970s and ’80s, Jeon helped popularize the term gagman, Korea’s term for comedians, and played a key role in legitimizing comedy as a respected profession. He was so passionate about comedy that during the early days of the internet, he even used “gagman1” as his online username.
Jeon also authored several books. After a suggestion from SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man that “a world will come where you need to know how to use computers,” he delved into technology and published a series of computer-related books. In 2001, he released a parody travelogue of “A Tour of Korean Cultural Heritage” (translated) by National Museum of Korea Director General Yoo Hong-jun, who had been his classmate at Chungwoon Elementary School in Jongno District, central Seoul.
He was also known for discovering and mentoring numerous talents, including singers Lee Moon-sae and Kim Hyun-sik, comedians Joo Byung-jin and Paeng Hyun-sook and actor Han Chae-young. While teaching comedy at Yewon Arts University in 2001, he mentored comedians Cho Sae-ho and Kim Shin-young.
Jeon retired from broadcasting in 2007 and moved to Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang, to embrace a rural lifestyle. In 2012, he helped open a comedy theater in the area, where he led over 4,400 comedy performances with local residents over seven years until 2018. Though the theater was eventually dismantled, it left a lasting impact on the region’s cultural landscape.
In 2019, he marked the 50th anniversary of his debut with a special performance titled “Jeon Yoo-seong’s Show Show Show.” After leaving Cheongdo, he settled near Mount Jiri in South Gyeongsang and occasionally appeared on TV variety programs such as JTBC’s “Don’t Be the First One!” (2020-25) and MBC’s “I Live Alone” (2013-).
Jeon left a deep impression on many of his juniors. Comedian Choi Yang-rak said in a previous interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, “I’ll always cherish the moment when Jeon Yoo-seong named me as the funniest comedian.”
Comedian Kim Ji-sun recalled during a press event for Jeon’s 50th anniversary show, “He designed my wedding invitation himself. He was like a father to all of us.”
Comedian Uhm Young-soo remembered Jeon as someone who “always brought surprise and freshness, even when he seemed unprepared,” and Kim Hak-rae called him “a monumental figure in the history of Korean comedy.”
On Wednesday, the Korea Broadcasting Comedy Association had sent a message to members asking for video messages for Jeon, noting he was in critical condition.
“We hope that the memories shared by his juniors will bring him peace and joy in his final moments,” the message read.
