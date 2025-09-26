 PPP to file police complaint against DP's Choo Mi-ae, judiciary committee chair
PPP to file police complaint against DP's Choo Mi-ae, judiciary committee chair

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:32 Updated: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:42
Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party protests against a disciplinary order issued by Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party during a Legislation and Judiciary Committee hearing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Sept. 22. [YONHAP]

The conservative People Power Party (PPP) said on Friday that it will file a police complaint against Choo Mi-ae, a liberal Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker and the chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, accusing her of abuse of power.
 
In a statement released to the press, the PPP’s internal audit office said Choo arbitrarily exercised her authority during a committee meeting, including expelling PPP lawmakers from the session and revoking their speaking rights.
 

Earlier, Lee Jong-bae, a PPP member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, filed a separate complaint with the prosecution against Choo and DP Chairman Jung Chung-rae, accusing them of coercion and obstruction of official duties in connection to their call for Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to step down.
 
Similarly, a PPP staff association strongly criticized DP lawmaker Seo Young-kyo for repeatedly naming a specific PPP aide during Wednesday's full committee session.
 
During the meeting, Seo reportedly questioned why the aide had asked administrative staff for a copy of the National Assembly audit schedule, saying, “The schedule was already sent. Why is this aide picking a fight with Chair Choo?” while openly naming the staffer.
 
"The aide in question is suffering severe distress," the association said in a statement, demanding an apology from Seo.
 
“This is the same lawmaker who caused controversy for hiring a family member as an aide and had to leave the party,” said former PPP Chairman Han Dong-hoon, criticizing Seo’s conduct on Facebook. “Did she treat her own relative-turned-aide this way too?”
 

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Choo Mi-ae People Power Party Democratic Party Korea

