APEC summit to get culture crash course with 'K-heritage' pop-up store, workshops
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 14:35
KIM MIN-YOUNG
Global politics will brush up against national tradition during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this year, with the Korean government hosting a pop-up store focusing on ancient heritage near the gathering.
The Korea Heritage Agency will host the “K-Heritage for Tomorrow” pop-up store from Oct. 1 to Nov. 2 at the Village de Ananti resort's L.P. Crystal space in Busan.
The store will showcase and sell more than 300 Korean cultural products and over 50 types of traditional crafts.
Visitors will be able to browse a wide range of goods, from key chains, magnets and brooches featuring traditional motifs such as tigers, the Ilwol obongdo (a folding screen painting of the sun, moon and five peaks) and gat (a traditional hat), to handcrafted works by artisans.
The surge of global interest in Korean heritage, fueled by the international box office success of “K-pop Demon Hunters,” has also contributed to the popularity of these designs, according to the agency.
During the APEC summit, which runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, a special program will allow foreign dignitaries to experience Korean traditional crafts firsthand. A traditional ornament workshop will be held three times daily, with 10 participants per session, and will accommodate about 300 people in total. Participation is free of charge.
“It is meaningful to be able to promote our crafts and cultural products directly on the international stage of the APEC summit,” said Jin Na-ra, director of the craft industry promotion division at the agency.
For more information about the pop-up store, contact the agency’s cultural products team at 02-3011-7821.
