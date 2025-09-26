 Business sentiment hits 10-month high in September on chips, stimulus: BOK survey
Business sentiment hits 10-month high in September on chips, stimulus: BOK survey

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 09:48
A highest-capacity, high-bandwidth 16-High HBM3E memory chip from SK hynix is seen in this studio photograph. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A highest-capacity, high-bandwidth 16-High HBM3E memory chip from SK hynix is seen in this studio photograph. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Business sentiment in Korea rose to a 10-month high this month, driven by improvement in the chip and other manufacturing fields, and the government's stimulus measures, a central bank survey showed Friday.
 
The Composite Business Sentiment Index (CBSI) for all industries stood at 91.6 in September, up 0.6 points from the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

The figure marked the highest level since November 2024, when the index came to 91.8. It also marked the second consecutive monthly gain.
 
The index measures corporate outlooks on overall business conditions, with a reading below 100 indicating that pessimists outnumber optimists.
 
The CBSI among manufacturers edged up 0.1 point from the previous month to 93.4 in September, while the index among non-manufacturers advanced 1.1 points to 90.5.
 
"Amid heightened uncertainties due to delays in follow-up U.S. tariff negotiations, the manufacturing sector, led by semiconductors, showed slight improvement, while nonmanufacturing, particularly retail and wholesale, also benefited from the government's consumer coupons and other policy measures aimed at boosting domestic demand," a BOK official said.
 
The outlook for all industries for October, however, sank 3.3 points to 88.5, the survey showed.
 
Under the deal reached between Seoul and Washington in late July, the United States lowered "reciprocal" tariffs for Korea to 15 percent from the proposed 25 percent in return for Seoul's pledge to invest $350 billion in the United States.
 
Bilateral talks are underway to set details of the agreement, with no formal agreement having yet been finalized.
 
The survey was conducted earlier this month and included 3,298 companies, among them 1,843 manufacturers, the BOK said. 

Yonhap
