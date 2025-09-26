 Elementary school principal gets 8 years for sexually abusing students
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Elementary school principal gets 8 years for sexually abusing students

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 19:23
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
An elementary school principal has been sentenced to prison for molesting and sexually abusing young students in his office.
 
The Chuncheon District Court’s Wonju branch sentenced the man to eight years in prison for violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles Against Sexual Abuse and the Child Welfare Act, according to legal sources on Friday.
 

Related Article

The court also ordered him to complete 80 hours each of sex offender and child abuse rehabilitation programs and banned him from working at child and youth-related institutions for 10 years.
 
The principal was found guilty of assaulting 10 victims — all under the age of 13 — roughly 250 times between early April and late December 2023. He was also charged with sexual harassment and other forms of sexual abuse.
 
Despite being a mandatory reporter of child abuse, the principal targeted young students and committed the offenses after taking the position in September 2022.
 
Friends of one of the victims recorded the abuse to help the victim, created a group chat to share information and collected evidence, according to investigators.
 
The offenses came to light when one of the victims, after hearing about another student's experience, confided in their parents.
 
In court, the principal argued that the roughly 250 instances of abuse were not clearly specified, claiming nearly 200 of them infringed on his right to defense. The court rejected the claim, citing the consistency of the victims’ testimonies.
 
“The nature of the crimes is extremely serious, given where they occurred, how they were committed, the relationship between the person and the victims and the ages of the victims,” the court said. “There are concerns that the abuse may negatively affect the victims’ healthy development.”
 
The court added that the principal had not been forgiven by the victims and that their parents had submitted petitions calling for a heavy sentence.
 
“There is no evidence that the defendant made any effort toward restitution,” the court said.
 
The principal was dismissed on Feb. 12 following a disciplinary hearing.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea principal molestion abuse children students elementary school

More in Social Affairs

Presidential Chuseok gift sets hit second-hand market

Woman sentenced for attempting to get high schoolers to drink with her

Elementary school principal gets 8 years for sexually abusing students

Man trying to get driving record gets arrested for attempted murder from 2009

PPP to file police complaint against DP's Choo Mi-ae, judiciary committee chair

Related Stories

How not to victimize our teachers (KOR)

Ex-principal gets reduced sentence for waiving fees, doctoring grades for son

Korea to expand education, after-school care programs to support working parents

Student population hits new low as 18-year decline continues

As multicultural students surge, Korea's classrooms change
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)