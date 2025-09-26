Korean first lady rolls gimbap ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ style, speaks with Michelin star chefs in New York
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 02:53
- SARAH KIM
Kim took part in a K-Food roundtable at the Korean Cultural Center New York on Wednesday, and opportunity for Korean chefs and K-food experts in New York to discuss the current state and future of Korean cuisine's globalization.
Chefs of Michelin-starred restaurants at the event included Hooni Kim of Danji, the first ever Michelin star in the world and for Korean cuisine; Shin Chang-ho of fine-dining restaurant Joo Ok; Sungchul Shim of Kochi; and Kim Ho-young of Jua.
"As I studied the history of Korean cuisine, I realized that while taste is important, the true strength of Korean food lies in its ability to heal," Chef Hooni Kim said, especially highlighting that meju, a brick of dried fermented soybeans, contains powerful probiotics and expressing hopes this ingredient receives more attention.
"I came to realize just how popular Korean cuisine is in the United States after coming to New York and seeing the shops in Koreatown," Kim said. "Ten years ago, kids would get teased for bringing gimbap for lunch to school, but now it's incredibly popular. I will actively consider the suggestions shared today and work to promote Korean food around the world."
Kim encouraged the center's staff to "continue efforts to promote the uniqueness and excellence of Korean culture in New York," the presidential office said.
Kim later joined 18 Korean American children from Manhattan Korean School at the Korea Society in New York to make gimbap together.
The first lady rolled gimbap alongside food columnist and chef Kiran Kim.
The presidential office described the event as "a meaningful occasion to pass on the roots and values of Korean cuisine."
Kim said as she helped the children make gimbap in a cooking class, "I hope this was not just about making gimbap, but also an opportunity to experience and learn about Korea's food culture."
During the event, Kim mentioned animated Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters," which featured main character Rumi eating uncut gimbap, drawing laughter from the children.
"I hope children from the Korean community will learn Korean language and culture and grow to become the best ambassadors to connect Korea and the United States and promote Korea to the world," Kim said.
Kim separately hosted a roundtable with emerging Korean artists, including singers, a Broadway actor, a fashion designer and a comedian.
Kim, who was accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on a five-day visit to New York, also hosted a luncheon on Thursday with members of the United Nations Korean Cultural Society at a Korean restaurant in New York.
