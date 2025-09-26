 Korean first lady rolls gimbap ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ style, speaks with Michelin star chefs in New York
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean first lady rolls gimbap ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ style, speaks with Michelin star chefs in New York

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 02:53
First lady Kim Hea Kyung rolls gimbap (seaweed rice roll) with children in a cooking class in New York on Sept. 24. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

First lady Kim Hea Kyung rolls gimbap (seaweed rice roll) with children in a cooking class in New York on Sept. 24. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

NEW YORK — First lady Kim Hea Kyung celebrated Korean food and culture during her visit to New York through holding dialogues with Michelin star chefs and culinary experts and rolling gimbap (seaweed rice roll) with children.
 
Kim took part in a K-Food roundtable at the Korean Cultural Center New York on Wednesday, and opportunity for Korean chefs and K-food experts in New York to discuss the current state and future of Korean cuisine's globalization.
 
Chefs of Michelin-starred restaurants at the event included Hooni Kim of Danji, the first ever Michelin star in the world and for Korean cuisine; Shin Chang-ho of fine-dining restaurant Joo Ok; Sungchul Shim of Kochi; and Kim Ho-young of Jua.
 
"As I studied the history of Korean cuisine, I realized that while taste is important, the true strength of Korean food lies in its ability to heal," Chef Hooni Kim said, especially highlighting that meju, a brick of dried fermented soybeans, contains powerful probiotics and expressing hopes this ingredient receives more attention.  
 
"I came to realize just how popular Korean cuisine is in the United States after coming to New York and seeing the shops in Koreatown," Kim said. "Ten years ago, kids would get teased for bringing gimbap for lunch to school, but now it's incredibly popular. I will actively consider the suggestions shared today and work to promote Korean food around the world."
 

Related Article

Kim encouraged the center's staff to "continue efforts to promote the uniqueness and excellence of Korean culture in New York," the presidential office said.    
 
Kim later joined 18 Korean American children from Manhattan Korean School at the Korea Society in New York to make gimbap together.  
 
The first lady rolled gimbap alongside food columnist and chef Kiran Kim.  
 
The presidential office described the event as "a meaningful occasion to pass on the roots and values of Korean cuisine."  
 
Kim said as she helped the children make gimbap in a cooking class, "I hope this was not just about making gimbap, but also an opportunity to experience and learn about Korea's food culture."
 
During the event, Kim mentioned animated Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters," which featured main character Rumi eating uncut gimbap, drawing laughter from the children.
 
"I hope children from the Korean community will learn Korean language and culture and grow to become the best ambassadors to connect Korea and the United States and promote Korea to the world," Kim said.  
 
Kim separately hosted a roundtable with emerging Korean artists, including singers, a Broadway actor, a fashion designer and a comedian.  
 
Kim, who was accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on a five-day visit to New York, also hosted a luncheon on Thursday with members of the United Nations Korean Cultural Society at a Korean restaurant in New York.
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea first lady Kim Hea Kyung K-food Lee Jae Myung

More in Social Affairs

Korean first lady rolls gimbap ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ style, speaks with Michelin star chefs in New York

Man arrested after trying to set ministry building on fire

Decision on restarting 40-year old nuclear reactor delayed

Elementary school baseball coach in Gwangju gets jail time for bribes, beating players

Buddhist paintings stolen from Daegu temple returned after 27 years

Related Stories

First lady Kim Hea Kyung meets with Korean diaspora in Canada

Gimbap and japchae? First lady chases K-food trend in New York's Koreatown

First lady Kim Hye-kyung: President Lee's steely 'political partner' seeks to avoid limelight

Korea’s first lady joins Melania Trump’s ‘Fostering the Future Together’ initiative

First ladies of Korea, Japan bond over norigae, unbreakable knots and 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)