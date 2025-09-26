Former President Yoon attends court hearing for obstruction of official duties charges

Korean gov't ready to break the ice on Arctic shipping project

Man falls from Incheon Bridge in fourth such incident this month

APEC summit to get culture crash course with 'K-heritage' pop-up store, workshops

Related Stories

Russia looks to Korean ship industry for help in Far East, Arctic

Korea's veteran arctic researchers see big changes over the years

Geopolitics plays big part in this year's Arctic Frontiers conference

Scientists look to the past for clues about the Arctic's future

Arctic Economic Council chief praises Korean shipbuilding, says growth in region can be sustainable