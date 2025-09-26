 Korean national detained after ICE raid to be released soon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean national detained after ICE raid to be released soon

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 11:27
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Folkston, Georgia, where employees from the LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor battery plant construction site were moved to following an immigration raid. [YONHAP]

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Folkston, Georgia, where employees from the LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor battery plant construction site were moved to following an immigration raid. [YONHAP]

 
A Korean national apprehended during the Sept. 4 raid at an LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor Group joint battery plant construction site in Georgia is set to be released soon, after choosing to remain in the United States rather than return to Korea.
 
Judge Kelley Sydnor of the federal immigration court in Georgia granted bail for the Korean detainee, who has been held at Folkston U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Processing Center, according to U.S. immigration court records Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
Once the bail is posted, the detainee will be released and continue legal proceedings while out of custody.
 
ICE raided the battery plant in Ellabell, Georgia, on Sept. 4, arresting 475 people, including 317 Korean nationals employed by LG Energy Solution and its subcontractors.
 
Of those arrested, 316 Koreans and 14 foreign nationals voluntarily departed the United States on Sept. 11. The detainee granted bail was the only Korean national among those arrested who chose to remain in the country to pursue permanent residency and legal procedures.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags ICE Raid The United States Korea

More in Social Affairs

Korean gov't ready to break the ice on Arctic shipping project

National Assembly passes historic 'Tattooist Act,' legalizes tattooing by non-medical professionals

Former President Yoon attends court hearing for obstruction of official duties charges

Korean gov't cancels plan to dismantle Financial Services Commission

Korean national detained after ICE raid to be released soon

Related Stories

Gov't launches task force to address U.S. visa system after Georgia detention

Senior U.S. diplomat expresses deep regret over mass detention of Koreans at Georgia battery plant

Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says

'I just want to see my family': Tearful reunions as 316 Korean workers land at Incheon Airport

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to depart for U.S. to finalize release of detained Koreans
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)