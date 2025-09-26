Korean national detained after ICE raid to be released soon
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 11:27
A Korean national apprehended during the Sept. 4 raid at an LG Energy Solution-Hyundai Motor Group joint battery plant construction site in Georgia is set to be released soon, after choosing to remain in the United States rather than return to Korea.
Judge Kelley Sydnor of the federal immigration court in Georgia granted bail for the Korean detainee, who has been held at Folkston U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Processing Center, according to U.S. immigration court records Thursday.
Once the bail is posted, the detainee will be released and continue legal proceedings while out of custody.
ICE raided the battery plant in Ellabell, Georgia, on Sept. 4, arresting 475 people, including 317 Korean nationals employed by LG Energy Solution and its subcontractors.
Of those arrested, 316 Koreans and 14 foreign nationals voluntarily departed the United States on Sept. 11. The detainee granted bail was the only Korean national among those arrested who chose to remain in the country to pursue permanent residency and legal procedures.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
