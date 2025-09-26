Man trying to get driving record gets arrested for attempted murder from 2009
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 16:55
A man walked into a Seoul police station to prove his driving record, and instead drove straight into justice. After spending 16 years as a wanted man for attempted murder, the man was caught at the front desk.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday after being arrested while trying to obtain a driving record certificate at a police station.
The Seoul Western District Court handed down the sentence to the man, surnamed Lee, who was indicted for attempting to kill a business rival.
In October 2009, Lee went to a karaoke parlor in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, run by a business competitor, according to prosecutors. He carried a can of burning thinner and a blunt weapon, allegedly intending to kill the rival. When a staff member surnamed Kim intervened, Lee threw the flaming can at Kim’s face, causing severe burns across his body.
Lee fled the scene immediately, and police were unable to apprehend him for years, leaving the case unsolved.
That changed in March, when Lee visited the Guro Police Precinct to obtain a certificate of driving experience. He was arrested after officers confirmed his identity.
“The victim, Kim, continues to suffer greatly even 15 years after the attack,” the court said. “The defendant fled the scene and evaded capture, prolonging the victims’ pain and anxiety.”
Although Lee later reached a settlement with Kim, the court said, “A significant prison sentence is unavoidable.”
Lee claimed he had no intention to kill, arguing he threw the flaming can without seeing Kim. The court rejected his claim.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
