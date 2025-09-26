National Assembly passes historic 'Tattooist Act,' legalizes tattooing by non-medical professionals
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 11:58
Korea’s underground tattoo industry is finally stepping into the light. After 33 years in legal limbo, tattooing by non-medical professionals has been officially legalized on Thursday.
The National Assembly passed the so-called Tattooist Act in a plenary session that afternoon with 195 lawmakers in favor and seven abstentions out of 202 present.
Since a 1992 Supreme Court ruling classified tattooing as a medical procedure, non-medical tattoo artists had been subject to criminal charges under the Medical Service Act.
Under the newly passed law, tattooing — including both traditional body art and semi-permanent makeup — is defined as a "tattoo procedure," and only individuals who pass a national exam and obtain a license will be allowed to work as professional tattooists. Tattoo removal will remain prohibited under the new law.
Tattooing minors without parental consent will be banned, and licensed tattooists will be required to complete mandatory training in hygiene and safety. They must also keep records of each procedure, including the date, type and quantity of pigments used, and the location and scope of the tattoo.
The law will take effect two years after its promulgation, with transitional provisions allowing for temporary registration during the implementation period.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)