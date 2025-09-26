Presidential Chuseok gift sets hit second-hand market
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 19:55
President Lee Jae Myung’s first Chuseok gift set since taking office has surfaced on a popular resale site.
Users of the resale platform Danggeun Market posted listings for the “President Lee Jae Myung Chuseok gift set.” Sellers described the package as including specialties from the eight provinces and two presidential watches. “The watches alone make it worth the price,” one wrote.
The sets were priced between 250,000 won ($177) and 350,000 won, with some already reserved.
The presidential office had unveiled the 2025 Chuseok gifts on Tuesday. The package consists of a presidential watch, seafood from Korea’s eight provinces and rice from regions affected by natural disasters.
Seafood items such as shrimp, dried seaweed, sea salt, kelp, dried squid and sea mustard were sourced from the Yellow Sea, South Sea, East Sea, Jeju and Gangwon.
Presidential gifts have long appeared on secondhand markets. Last year, listings for “President Yoon Suk Yeol Chuseok gift sets” offered red pepper paste, soybean paste, sesame oil, soy sauce and perilla oil, with prices ranging from 170,000 to 300,000 won.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
