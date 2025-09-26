 Woman sentenced for attempting to get high schoolers to drink with her
Woman sentenced for attempting to get high schoolers to drink with her

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 19:23
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A woman in her 40s received a suspended prison sentence for attempting to coerce two male high school students she had never met before into drinking alcohol with her.
 
The Gwangju District Court sentenced the person to four months in prison, suspended for one year, the court said Friday.
 

The woman approached two male high school students around 8:20 p.m. on May 6 in a crowded area of downtown Gwangju and persistently demanded they join her for drinks.
 
When the students declined, saying they were underage, the person offered them money if they agreed to drink with her.
 
Over a span of about 20 minutes, she continued to harass the students and even attempted to drag them by the wrist into a bar.
 
The students managed to leave the scene while she stepped away to use the restroom.
 
The presiding judge in the case said the sentence took into account that the crime was impulsive, did not result in actual coercion, and that the woman confessed and showed remorse.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
