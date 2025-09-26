The waning era of 'Pax Americana'

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Nothing lasts forever — not power, nor empire. Yet the changes now underway in the United States feel steep. Since the end of World War II, the country has defined the world order. Its influence has touched every continent and every ocean, from small African nations to Pacific island states, Middle Eastern conflict zones, South America and Eurasia. Backed by unmatched economic strength and overwhelming military power, the United States has exerted enormous sway. To this day, it stations troops and maintains bases in roughly 80 countries. Compared with the 19th-century British Empire, which was said to be an empire on which the sun never set, the role of the United States over the past 80 years has been even more dominant. That era of "Pax Americana" — peace begotten by U.S. leadership — now appears to be receding. The Donald Trump administration is accelerating this shift, and recovery afterward seems unlikely.In truth, Washington's relative power has been declining since its peak in 1945. Immediately after the war, the U.S. economy accounted for half of global output. Militarily, it was the only nuclear power until the Soviet Union’s 1949 test. By the 1970s, its share of global production had dropped to one-third. Today it stands at about one-quarter, and by purchasing power parity, closer to 15 percent. Its leadership was not sustained by military and economic strength alone. It rested on the public goods the United States created after the war: the Bretton Woods financial system, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and later the World Trade Organization to guide trade as well as NATO to anchor collective security. These institutions allowed Washington to hold global hegemony and play the role of world police. At times, it waged controversial wars, but it also provided stability. Much of the world accepted this role, and the postwar system under U.S. stewardship brought decades of prosperity.As Europe and Japan recovered, and as China and India rose, U.S. hard power diminished. Still, no other nation matched its soft power — its values, its appeal, its culture. Yet today, Trump’s United States is dismantling this legacy with surprising speed. The administration has shaken the republic’s foundations, undermining trust in institutions, threatening allies and using tariffs and investment demands in ways that alienate long-standing partners. The United States remains the world’s strongest country, with no rival capable of replacing it in the near term. But its prestige and moral authority appear to be on an irreversible path of decline.Modern history has shown the United States to be an inclusive nation, and that inclusiveness drove its prosperity. The greater danger than external challengers such as China may be internal — the rise of populist nationalism. U.S. politics has failed to contain this force.The world must now prepare for life after Pax Americana. That prospect suggests more instability and more hardship. When empires retreat, violence often fills the void. The collapse of the Ottoman Empire preceded the Armenian genocide, while the fall of Austria-Hungary was followed by the Holocaust. Europe seems unlikely to take the lead in shaping global order amid its internal troubles. China’s coercive diplomacy and Russia’s aggression foreshadow turbulence, confrontation and even armed conflict until a new balance emerges. International order guided only by raw military and economic power, without soft power grounded in liberty, human rights and democracy, will be less peaceful. Already, with democracy fraying in the United States itself, authoritarianism is advancing worldwide.Western Europe, Japan, Korea and Taiwan flourished under the U.S. security umbrella. They will be among the first to feel the effects of retrenchment. Korea must therefore adapt. On one hand, it should deepen industrial cooperation with the United States. On the other, it must strengthen economic diplomacy and solidarity with other partners to defend free trade. National defense must be reinforced, inter-Korean tensions reduced and diplomacy diversified to withstand an increasingly uncertain world.At home, the dangers of division and polarization are severe. Internal strife during a time of global upheaval could prove disastrous. History’s mistakes must not be repeated. What Korea needs now is leadership that gathers wisdom and national strength, guiding with foresight rather than short-term calculation. The country must also reform its governance system so it can steer policy with a long-term perspective.Pax Americana may not end overnight, but the twilight is clear. The question is whether nations like Korea can navigate the turbulence that follows with resilience, cooperation and vision.