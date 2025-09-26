Your right to know: Why journalism and access to information matter more than ever

Today is both World News Day and the International Day for Universal Access to Information — a good time to remember that if we lose our fundamental universal right to access to information, and if independent journalists lose the ability to report the facts, then our rights and democracies may vanish entirely.Access to information is a fundamental human right, empowering us all to make informed decisions, to participate in democratic processes and hold our leaders accountable. It’s also critical for survival in a host of situations.In a natural disaster, timely updates about evacuation routes, shelter locations and weather conditions can mean the difference between life and death. In public health emergencies — as we saw during the Covid-19 pandemic — accurate information about symptoms, prevention methods and treatment options helps people protect themselves and others. And in conflict zones, knowing which areas are safe and how to access humanitarian aid is vital.Today, 139 countries have access to information (ATI) legal frameworks, and 90 per cent of the world’s population lives in a country where this right is enshrined. Just 30 years ago, fewer than 20 countries were in this club. Unesco data shows that in 2022, 3.5 million public information requests were processed, and in 2024, that number had risen to 6.7 million — a clear sign that people want transparency. The global number of information requests is also increasing with the advent of digital solutions, which facilitate their processing.But major gaps remain in some regions of the world. In Africa, data gathered in 2024 by the Africa Freedom of Information Centre, showed that 29 out of the 55 countries in the region have ATI laws, but implementation is often patchy. Unesco helped to set up the African Network of Information Commissioners (ANIC) which enables oversight bodies across the continent to communicate regularly on the most effective ways to implement and enforce ATI laws, and helps to raise the profile of the access to information in human rights for all on the continent.Access to public information is an important resource for journalists, just as journalists are essential vectors for enabling citizens to access information. Journalism has always been a key bridge between governments and the people.When officials stay silent, journalists investigate. They verify information, and tell the public what’s really going on. Journalism isn’t just a job — it’s a public service.Behind every important news story is someone asking hard questions. Journalists make regular use of access to information laws to conduct their research and break stories that lead to meaningful change. But this crucial democratic check is increasingly under threat. Journalists face violence, censorship and online harassment. In 2024, 70 percent of journalists around the world who responded to a Unesco survey said they had experienced attacks ranging from online harassment, to legal threats and actual violence when reporting on environmental issues.Independent newsrooms are being squeezed financially. Disinformation clogs our feeds, often spreading faster than facts. The fog of lies grows thicker, while trust in truth fades.This is what we see, for example, in issues related to climate disruption. This led the International Court of Justice and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to both recognize that access to environmental information was essential for addressing this critical issue — because you can’t protect what you can’t see or understand.So what can we do?We can urge our governments to support quality journalism by supporting independent media and fully enforce access to information laws. And we can call out disinformation as soon as we spot it, and push politicians, social media platforms and AI companies to be more accountable.Access to information is not a threat, but an opportunity for our societies. Today, and every day, let‘s all defend our right to know.