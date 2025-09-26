DP's push for Government Reorganization Act seen as rebuff to cooperation

The National Assembly has again become a battleground as the Democratic Party (DP) pressed ahead with controversial legislation, including revisions to the Government Organization Act, while the People Power Party (PPP) responded with a filibuster. The confrontation replayed scenes from last month, when the liberal party forced through changes to the broadcasting law and the conservative party countered with marathon speeches. At one point, the PPP even considered targeting noncontentious bills, raising the prospect of a record-breaking 69-day standoff.Hopes for cooperation had briefly risen after President Lee Jae Myung, in his Liberation Day address, urged an end to divisive politics and called for dialogue and compromise. That appeal quickly faded.The DP argues the Government Organization Act is necessary to prepare the new administration for the next five years. Party leader Jung Chung-rae described it as a blueprint for governance. But process matters as much as substance. Designing the structure of government should involve dialogue and consent from the conservative party. The two sides initially agreed to pass the reorganization and a special prosecutor bill together. Trust collapsed when the DP unilaterally pushed through the latter.Critics say the liberal party’s handling of the bill amounts to a declaration that it intends to govern alone. The legislation has also raised constitutional concerns, as the abolition of the prosecution service appears to conflict with Article 89, which specifies the office of the prosecutor general. Even within the liberal camp, opinions are divided on the authority of the newly proposed prosecution office. The planned Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment has also drawn controversy for combining wide-ranging regulatory functions.Signs of insufficient debate emerged when the DP suddenly withdrew a bill to create a Financial Supervisory Commission during a high-level policy meeting. The decision undermined its plan to shift financial policymaking from the Ministry of Economy and Finance. If the retreat was indeed to facilitate dialogue, as the party claimed, there is little reason not to negotiate on other reorganization proposals.The public is now left to watch days of partisan confrontation. If the reorganization bill passes on Friday, the PPP is set to extend its filibuster to four more contentious bills, including one creating a new broadcast and media commission. Despite the president’s appeal and a recent lunch with party leaders, prospects for legislative cooperation remain dim. Without genuine engagement with the PPP, the DP risks setting the stage for five years of unilateral governance.