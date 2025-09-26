Housing prices continue to rise despite government measures

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Korean government has unveiled two real estate packages this year, yet housing prices in Seoul continue to climb. The June 27 measures aimed to strengthen household debt controls, while the Sept. 7 plan focused on expanding housing supply and managing mortgage demand. Neither had a lasting effect. Transactions slowed briefly after the announcements, but the upward trend in prices did not break. Economists at the Bank of Korea noted that the impact was weaker than past efforts.Apartment prices in Seoul rose 4.8 percent in August alone. Housing-related loans increased by 7 trillion won in July and August. Anxiety that “it may soon be too late to buy” fueled borrowing and purchases. After the September measures, prices climbed not only in the Gangnam districts and the Mapo-Yongsan-Seongdong area but also in Nowon, Dobong and Geumcheon. The spread of increases highlights the limits of policy centered on curbing demand. Rather than calming the market, repeated restrictions have stoked fears that homes will only become more expensive.The rental market is under even greater strain. Mortgage restrictions intended to block speculative gap investments have reduced the supply ofcontracts. Landlords who relied on deposits for financing have pulled back, while tenants are staying put under renewal rights. The number of listings has decreased, driving jeonse prices higher and exacerbating the insecurity faced by young and low-income households. Talk of tighter loan-to-value rules after Chuseok has raised concern that the government could further inflame expectations of rising prices. Projections that Mapo and Seongdong may be designated land transaction permit zones have already sent prices higher in neighboring Eunpyeong and Dongdaemun.What is needed, analysts argue, is a clear and sustained signal on supply. Authorities should release underutilized greenbelt land and ease restrictions on redevelopment and reconstruction projects. Long-term commitments to steady supply in areas of high demand are crucial to counter the perception that home prices will inevitably continue to rise. Without such steps, Korea risks repeating a pattern seen under previous progressive administrations, when attempts to suppress demand only led to further price gains.Ineffective regulation also hinders monetary policy, preventing the Bank of Korea from adjusting interest rates as needed. Demand management through taxes and lending rules still has a role, but the key to stabilizing the housing market remains supply. The government must send a clear message that it will consistently expand housing to curb instability.