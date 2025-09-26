Friday's Fortune: Hang on to your wallet, focus on family instead
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t cling to people
🔹 Be wary of insincere friendliness
🔹 Avoid financial dealings or risky investments
🔹 Guard what you already have
🔹 Minimize idle talk with others
🔹 Choose kind, gentle words
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Life begins and ends alone
🔹 Eat vegetables and fruit for balance
🔹 Don’t expect special treatment due to age
🔹 Share wisdom as experience, not arrogance
🔹 Unexpected expenses may occur
🔹 Relationships may cause worry
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Be proud of your children and family
🔹 Take pride in your life’s journey
🔹 Each day is the best day
🔹 Happiness will fill your heart
🔹 Achieve goals and feel rewarded
🔹 Dreams are within reach
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 South
🔹 Blood is thicker than water
🔹 A spouse is more reliable than filial devotion
🔹 Show kindness and care to your partner
🔹 Treat your spouse well—it strengthens bonds
🔹 Love exchanged brings peace
🔹 Exchange gifts or tokens of love
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Relax with a warm soak
🔹 Drink tea or water often
🔹 Expect invitations or gatherings
🔹 Meetings or appointments may occur
🔹 A short trip may refresh you
🔹 Social time with friends or dates
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep balance between two sides
🔹 “Good is good enough”
🔹 Begin planning the next stage of life
🔹 Delegate tasks to capable people
🔹 Focus on giving rather than receiving
🔹 Blue-toned fashion brings luck
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t let age define you—stay confident
🔹 Mornings bring better outcomes
🔹 Action is better than hesitation
🔹 Seek guidance from seniors or experts
🔹 Listen to multiple viewpoints
🔹 Spend time with friends
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Saving matters, but wise spending matters more
🔹 Families with many branches face storms
🔹 Release old things to gain new ones
🔹 Do good deeds discreetly
🔹 Don’t envy others—focus inward
🔹 Avoid comparing yourself to others
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Balance honor and benefit
🔹 Expected news may arrive
🔹 Efforts yield good results
🔹 Food fortune may come—avoid overindulgence
🔹 Luck rises—expect an uplifting day
🔹 Your reputation shines brighter
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 You may like multiple choices equally
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Achieve dual benefits with wise action
🔹 Hard work is never wasted
🔹 Use creativity and talents freely
🔹 Feel energized and spirited
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Expect family celebrations or good news
🔹 A large family brings blessings
🔹 Family harmony is life’s foundation
🔹 Satisfaction may come in all aspects
🔹 Everything may align perfectly
🔹 Unity will strengthen your bonds
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places
🔹 Rest and avoid heavy labor
🔹 Consider the positives of a simpler life
🔹 Keep useful things even if minor
🔹 Travel your own path independently
🔹 Guard emotions—don’t be controlled by them
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
