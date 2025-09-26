 Friday's Fortune: Hang on to your wallet, focus on family instead
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Friday's Fortune: Hang on to your wallet, focus on family instead

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 05:00
Those born in the Year of the Horse, like Olympic gold medal figure skater Kim Yuna, should take action over hesitating and also listen to advice from experts. [YONHAP]

Those born in the Year of the Horse, like Olympic gold medal figure skater Kim Yuna, should take action over hesitating and also listen to advice from experts. [YONHAP]

Some signs today face caution in money and relationships, with warnings against overspending, conflicts or frustration, while others are encouraged to focus on family harmony, kindness and inner balance. Positive signs highlight joy, unity and achievements, suggesting that efforts, creativity and supportive connections will bring rewarding outcomes.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t cling to people
🔹 Be wary of insincere friendliness
🔹 Avoid financial dealings or risky investments
🔹 Guard what you already have
🔹 Minimize idle talk with others
🔹 Choose kind, gentle words
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Life begins and ends alone
🔹 Eat vegetables and fruit for balance
🔹 Don’t expect special treatment due to age
🔹 Share wisdom as experience, not arrogance
🔹 Unexpected expenses may occur
🔹 Relationships may cause worry
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Be proud of your children and family
🔹 Take pride in your life’s journey
🔹 Each day is the best day
🔹 Happiness will fill your heart
🔹 Achieve goals and feel rewarded
🔹 Dreams are within reach
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 South
🔹 Blood is thicker than water
🔹 A spouse is more reliable than filial devotion
🔹 Show kindness and care to your partner
🔹 Treat your spouse well—it strengthens bonds
🔹 Love exchanged brings peace
🔹 Exchange gifts or tokens of love
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Relax with a warm soak
🔹 Drink tea or water often
🔹 Expect invitations or gatherings
🔹 Meetings or appointments may occur
🔹 A short trip may refresh you
🔹 Social time with friends or dates
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep balance between two sides
🔹 “Good is good enough”
🔹 Begin planning the next stage of life
🔹 Delegate tasks to capable people
🔹 Focus on giving rather than receiving
🔹 Blue-toned fashion brings luck
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t let age define you—stay confident
🔹 Mornings bring better outcomes
🔹 Action is better than hesitation
🔹 Seek guidance from seniors or experts
🔹 Listen to multiple viewpoints
🔹 Spend time with friends
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Saving matters, but wise spending matters more
🔹 Families with many branches face storms
🔹 Release old things to gain new ones
🔹 Do good deeds discreetly
🔹 Don’t envy others—focus inward
🔹 Avoid comparing yourself to others
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Balance honor and benefit
🔹 Expected news may arrive
🔹 Efforts yield good results
🔹 Food fortune may come—avoid overindulgence
🔹 Luck rises—expect an uplifting day
🔹 Your reputation shines brighter
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 You may like multiple choices equally
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Achieve dual benefits with wise action
🔹 Hard work is never wasted
🔹 Use creativity and talents freely
🔹 Feel energized and spirited
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Expect family celebrations or good news
🔹 A large family brings blessings
🔹 Family harmony is life’s foundation
🔹 Satisfaction may come in all aspects
🔹 Everything may align perfectly
🔹 Unity will strengthen your bonds
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places
🔹 Rest and avoid heavy labor
🔹 Consider the positives of a simpler life
🔹 Keep useful things even if minor
🔹 Travel your own path independently
🔹 Guard emotions—don’t be controlled by them
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Friday's Fortune: Hang on to your wallet, focus on family instead

Thursday's Fortune: Let go of regret and find joy in the small things

Wednesday's Fortune: Act with confidence and generosity

Tuesday's Fortune: Keep both feet on the ground and stay balanced

Monday's fortune: Keep an even keel and think about tomorrow

Related Stories

Monday's fortune: Decision-making is key

Sunday's fortune: Maintaining balance in family life

Sunday's fortune: Rock out with your relationships

Thursday's fortune: Relationship growth and opportunities for connection

Thursday's fortune: Seize opportunities for gain, but don't be greedy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)