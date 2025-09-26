7th time's a charm? Hong Myung-bo gears up for 2026 World Cup swansong
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:53 Updated: 26 Sep. 2025, 16:48
Ahead of his seventh World Cup appearance, the Korean men's national football team manager Hong Myung-bo, 56, says he’s staking everything on this final run.
“This is my seventh and final World Cup,” Hong said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at Yuldong Park in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Thursday. “After deep consideration, I accepted the position with the mindset that my life is no longer my own — it belongs to Korean football.”
When asked whether he had staked his football career or his life, Hong responded: “Football is my life. It’s one and the same.”
As a player, Hong participated in four World Cups. He attended another as a coach and is now returning as a manager for a second time — the first in Korean football history to do so. He became a national hero in 2002 after captaining Korea to a historic semifinal finish at the Korea-Japan World Cup, but his first managerial stint at the 2014 Brazil World Cup ended in a disappointing group-stage exit with one draw and two losses.
Hong returned to the helm in July 2024, following back-to-back K League 1 titles with Ulsan HD in 2022 and 2023. But his appointment was haunted by allegations of an unfair selection process.
Despite leading Korea to an undefeated run of six wins and four draws in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, public skepticism persists. Still, Hong remains focused on redemption — 12 years in the making.
Q. Korea recently beat the United States and drew with Mexico in friendlies held in the United States. What are your thoughts?
A. Both are strong teams and potential opponents at the World Cup. Getting a feel for the local environment and stadium atmosphere was a major positive. The players showed a great attitude, which I appreciated. We’ll continue to rotate and compete for selection — no one has a guaranteed seat. That said, there’s still much to improve. I was especially disappointed we couldn’t hold the lead against Mexico. We need to better prepare for how we close out matches.
You scored against Spain and Germany during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. What are your memories of that tournament?
It was the most intense World Cup of my career — tough opponents, high expectations and brutal heat. It was hard adjusting to temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). I still remember the hot wind that hit my face as I entered the stadium. It was grueling, but it helped me grow. If we face European powerhouses on the humid East Coast next year, we’ll need exceptional fitness to seize opportunities.
Korea has recently adopted a back-three formation, specifically a 3-4-2-1. Is that here to stay?
It suits our players well and strengthens our defense. It’s both a Plan B and a secret weapon. I’ve always liked playing a back-three system since my playing days. We’re structuring it in a way that’s easy for players to understand. It’s similar in structure to our 2002 setup, though today’s game requires more precise buildup and spatial control.
Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich provided strong leadership during the U.S. tour. What if you had played alongside him?
He’s not only physically dominant but also a great leader. I relied on speed and positioning more than physicality during my career, trying to be faster than bigger players. In that sense, I think we could’ve complemented each other well.
Each era has its own demands — but Kim is undoubtedly the backbone of Korea’s defense today.
Could you have defended against Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min or Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in in your prime?
Both are tough to stop, but Son might have been harder. Defenders hate players who exploit space and time their runs. I'd probably have to rely on drawing an offside.
Some fans think you selected Jens Castrop of Borussia Mönchengladbach under public pressure. Is it true?
I met Jens in person in Seoul last May. His sincerity was clear — especially when he said, “My roots are in Korea.” We’ve shown him footage to help him adjust and talked extensively about his role. He’s only 22, so we’ll continue to monitor him closely.
Former national team defender Jang Dae-il once shared that you scolded him for listening to Japanese rock like X Japan — then brought him a stack of CDs. Any anecdotes about him?
He and I played the same position. It was hard to get those albums in Korea back then, so I picked some up near my place in Japan. Even back then, I believed that a team’s success depends more on the players behind the starting 11. After the 2002 World Cup, I supported equal bonus payments for all squad members.
Your comments last month about possibly replacing Son Heung-min as captain stirred controversy. Is he being replaced?
I only said I would consider all options — I never said I would strip him of the captaincy. A head coach must continually assess leadership across the board. No one knows Son’s dedication better than I do. He will continue to lead the team, but we also have to plan for a future beyond him. I faced similar pressures as an older captain in 2002. However, we definitely need to think of what it will be like after Son.
During the 2023 Asian Cup, Son and Lee reportedly fought. What was your reaction?
Like many others, I was deeply shocked. That incident prompted discussion on leadership and team atmosphere, which I believe is when my name entered the conversation.
Lee recently defended you publicly, asking fans not to criticize the "boss." How do you feel about that?
I feel sorry that players have to worry about public sentiment. I knew this job came with more criticism than praise. Some criticism is helpful — it’s about what we can learn from it.
Defensive midfielder Park Yong-woo of Al-Ain remains a divisive choice. What is your reasoning?
His role may not stand out, but it's critical. While he has made mistakes, he paired well with Feyenoord's Hwang In-beom during qualifiers. He'll need to overcome criticism on his own.
Your penalty in the 2002 quarterfinal shootout against Spain became iconic. Could you reflect on the moment?
It’s an honor as a Korean to appear in the official national anthem video [made by the government]. I’ve always strived to challenge myself. After the 2002 World Cup, I moved to the United States to prepare for my post-playing career, and later to Russia’s Anzhi to develop as a coach.
If you could bring back one player from 2002, who would it be?
Right back Song Chong-gug. He could also play central defense and covered a lot of ground. We already have Red Star Belgrade's Seol Young-woo, but Song had unmatched versatility.
There’s a rumor you used a freight elevator to avoid fans after the 2014 World Cup. Is it true?
That’s exaggerated. I took it a few times, but not to hide. It was my first major failure, and emotionally tough. I only had a year to prepare the team. It made me realize how meticulous World Cup preparation must be.
Your appointment last year faced allegations of favoritism. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism later dismissed those claims, but is there anything you would like to address?
A coach can only prove himself through results and attitude. I read the minutes of all 10 meetings of the selection committee — I was the top choice in the final report. If I had been second or third, I would’ve turned down the job.
Would you have accepted the job in 2014 again? What about in 2024?
In hindsight, I wouldn’t have taken it in 2014 — I hadn’t gone through the qualifiers. I did it out of a sense of duty. But I would do it again in 2024. I had experience from nearly three years in the K League and had taken the team through the qualifiers.
Players like Oh Hyeon-gyu of Genk and Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City are emerging. Are you planning a full generational shift?
We’re moving away from relying on one or two stars. I stress our "common goal" at every opportunity. Patriotism once drove us, but today, unity of purpose comes first. Even on the U.S. tour, we held team meetings with staff included. While we may lack the skill of top European teams, our strength is in cohesion.
The World Cup draw is about two months away, and Korea is currently ranked No. 23 by FIFA — potentially earning a Pot 2 seed. The matches with Brazil and Paraguay have greater significance than their billing as exhibition games. How do you feel?
If we do make Pot 2, it would be a first — and that’s thanks to the players. We'll do our best to make it happen.
Cho Gue-sung of Midtjylland recently returned from injury after complications from knee surgery. Will he be back?
He’s a valuable player for us. After the Qatar World Cup, he had a tough stretch in Europe but is recovering quickly. He’ll be called up eventually, but we haven’t set the exact timing.
Are there any surprise picks on the horizon?
We’re watching young European-based players closely — like Park Seung-soo at Newcastle United. But they’ll need to show competitiveness before earning a call-up.
Former KFA president Chung Mong-joon recently criticized Korea’s FIFA ranking and said we must do better. Do you agree?
His era brought great achievements in difficult times — including co-hosting the 2002 World Cup. It’s true Japan currently has the edge. As they prepared to overtake us, we now need new goals and bold preparation.
Korea has reached the round of 16 twice in away World Cups — in 2010 and 2022. What’s your goal for 2026?
That moment will come when we’ll know whether we can reach our goal. I hope no player takes qualification for granted. Complacency is our biggest enemy. We’re preparing for "uncharted territory."
Do you mean the quarterfinals?
Maybe. Or maybe something even greater.
