Korean team aims for success at FIFA U-20 World Cup

7th time's a charm? Hong Myung-bo gears up for 2026 World Cup swansong

PSG's Lee Kang-in shortlisted for AFC International Player of the Year

Related Stories

Hong Myung-bo returns to helm Korean men's national football team

Hong Myung-bo to ease pressure on captain Son Heung-min in World Cup qualifiers

With Son Heung-min on the sidelines, Hong's Korea looks for fresh answers against Jordan

Hong Myung-bo faces first test Thursday as Korea take on Palestine

Hong Myung-bo's Korea left with a lot to prove against Oman