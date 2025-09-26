 FIFA unveils mascots for 2026 World Cup
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

FIFA unveils mascots for 2026 World Cup

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:07
FIFA unveiled three official mascots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From left: Maple, representing Canada; Zayu, representing Mexico; and Clutch, representing the United States. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

FIFA unveiled three official mascots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From left: Maple, representing Canada; Zayu, representing Mexico; and Clutch, representing the United States. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
FIFA on Friday unveiled the three official mascots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first edition of the tournament to be co-hosted by three countries.
 
The mascots — Maple, Zayu and Clutch — were introduced through FIFA’s official channels, each representing one of the host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States.
 

Related Article

Maple, dressed in a red uniform, is modeled after a moose, an animal native to Canada. Zayu, in a green uniform, is a jaguar representing Mexico. Clutch, wearing blue, is a bald eagle, the national bird of the United States.
 
FIFA described Maple as “a street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper […] With a knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair.”
 
Zayu, said to hail from the jungles of southern Mexico, is a creative and agile striker who promotes Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition.
 
Clutch, a midfielder, is portrayed as adventurous and as a unifying figure who brings teammates together.
 
In a first for the World Cup, FIFA said the mascots will also be playable characters in a new licensed football video game, FIFA Heroes, to be released next year.
 
The 2026 World Cup will also be the first to feature an expanded lineup of 48 teams, up from the traditional 32. The tournament is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, and will be held across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
tags fifa mascot world cup united states mexico canada

More in Football

PSG's Lee Kang-in shortlisted for AFC International Player of the Year

7th time's a charm? Hong Myung-bo gears up for 2026 World Cup swansong

FIFA unveils mascots for 2026 World Cup

Korean team aims for success at FIFA U-20 World Cup

Football legend Lee Dong-gook's son joins LA Galaxy youth squad

Related Stories

[VIDEO] All you need to know: Mexico vs Poland

Korea secures 2026 World Cup berth, stretches qualification streak to 11

Mexican security chief confirms cartel family members entered U.S. in a deal with Trump administration

[VIDEO] Infantino: 'Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay.'

World Cup Day 8 sees stunning win for Morocco, marks end of Canada's bid
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)