FIFA unveils mascots for 2026 World Cup
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:07
FIFA on Friday unveiled the three official mascots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the first edition of the tournament to be co-hosted by three countries.
The mascots — Maple, Zayu and Clutch — were introduced through FIFA’s official channels, each representing one of the host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Maple, dressed in a red uniform, is modeled after a moose, an animal native to Canada. Zayu, in a green uniform, is a jaguar representing Mexico. Clutch, wearing blue, is a bald eagle, the national bird of the United States.
FIFA described Maple as “a street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper […] With a knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair.”
Zayu, said to hail from the jungles of southern Mexico, is a creative and agile striker who promotes Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition.
Clutch, a midfielder, is portrayed as adventurous and as a unifying figure who brings teammates together.
In a first for the World Cup, FIFA said the mascots will also be playable characters in a new licensed football video game, FIFA Heroes, to be released next year.
The 2026 World Cup will also be the first to feature an expanded lineup of 48 teams, up from the traditional 32. The tournament is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, and will be held across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
BY SONG JI-HOON
