PSG's Lee Kang-in shortlisted for AFC International Player of the Year
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 16:05
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in has been shortlisted for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) International Player of the Year Award, which recognizes the best-performing Asian player based outside the continent.
The AFC announced the nominees for the AFC Annual Awards Riyadh 2025 through its official channels on Thursday, with Lee among the three finalists for the international honor.
Son Heung-min of LAFC has won the accolade four times — in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2023 — while Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich claimed it in 2022.
Lee will be competing against Kubo Takefusa, the Japanese midfielder currently with Real Sociedad, and Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian striker who joined Olympiacos from Inter Milan last month. Kubo previously played alongside Lee at RCD Mallorca.
Lee appeared in 49 matches for PSG across all competitions in the 2024–25 season, helping the club lift the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League titles, while also finishing as runners-up in the FIFA Club World Cup — giving him arguably the strongest resume among this year’s nominees.
In the women’s category, the finalists are Holly McNamara of Australia’s Melbourne City, Wang Shuang of China’s Wuhan Jiangda and Hana Takahashi of Japan’s Urawa Reds Ladies.
For the Men’s Coach of the Year, Ri Song-ho, who led North Korea’s U-20 women’s national team, and Song Seung-kwon, head coach of North Korea’s U-17 women’s team, will compete against Trevor Morgan, the manager of Australia’s U-20 side.
The AFC Annual Awards ceremony will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 17.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
