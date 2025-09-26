Hong Kong lawmakers pass bill to ban substandard tiny apartments

Hong Kong lawmakers passed a bill on Friday, mandating a minimum size, non-communal bathroom and other standards for subdivided apartments — a common living arrangement in one of the world’s least affordable cities.About 220,000 people, including migrants, workers, students and young professionals, live in dwellings created by dividing regular apartments. Some of the spaces do not have a bathroom sink or have a toilet bowl next to the cooking area or a washroom shared among neighbors.Beijing, which sees the city’s housing problem as a driver for the 2019 antigovernment protests, wants to phase out subdivided apartments by 2049.Housing Secretary Winnie Ho said it was painful to see people living in substandard conditions, and that this kind of suffering should not occur in Hong Kong.Legislators passed the bill by a show of hands after hours of debate.About one-fourth of the city's 110,000 existing subdivided homes are less than 8 square meters (86 square feet), the new minimum size mandated. By comparison, the standard size of a parking space in the city is 10 square meters (110 square feet). The median monthly rent for a unit is 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($640).An estimated 33,000 units, or 30 percent of the existing subdivided apartments, will need major renovations to meet the new requirements, and the others will need simpler improvements.Among other conditions, each living unit must have at least one openable window, in-unit fire detectors and an enclosed toilet area with a door separating it from the rest of the apartment.Landlords will have a grace period to renovate substandard homes and will eventually only be able to rent out those that are recognized as meeting the standards. Violations could lead to a fine of up to 300,000 Hong Kong dollars ($38,600) and three years of prison, along with a daily fine for ongoing offenses.The authorities plan to roll out a registration scheme next March.Low-income residents have expressed concerns about their future under these new rules, worrying about a surge in rent and the challenges of finding a new home if their apartment fails to meet the standards.Ho said she expected that rent would not significantly jump. Some transitional apartments that meet the standards are planned for residents who may be uprooted.About 189,000 public housing units are planned to be built over the next five years.The policy will not cover smaller, dormitory-like “bed spaces.” Bed spaces are widely considered to be Hong Kong’s worst form of housing — partitioned areas in which residents get barely enough space to fit a single bed and some belongings. The government says those will be regulated under another law.AP