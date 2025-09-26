 Japan to launch facility to support $550B investment under U.S. trade deal
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 16:55
A container ship berths at a port in Tokyo on May 12. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Japan's finance ministry said on Friday that it will set up an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550 billion investment package agreed on in Tokyo's tariff deal with Washington.
 
Japan and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding on the details of the package this month, stating that it would focus on investments in sectors such as chips, metals, pharmaceuticals, energy and shipbuilding to be made by January 2029, which coincides with the end of U.S. President Donald Trump's presidential term.
 

Japan's investment package would include equity, loans and loan guarantees from the state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.
 
The new facility at JBIC will provide financial support for overseas expansions by Japanese companies in industries strategically important for the country's economic security, the ministry said.
 
The ministry also said it revised regulations on the JBIC to expand the scope of its investment in developed countries, including the automotive and pharmaceutical industries.
 
The previous regulations limited JBIC's scope of investments in developed countries to certain sectors compared to those in emerging countries.

Reuters
