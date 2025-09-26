Trump says US will impose 25% tariff on heavy truck imports from Oct. 1

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States will impose a 25 percent tariff on imports of all heavy trucks from Oct. 1."In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25 percent Tariff on all “Heavy (Big!) Trucks” made in other parts of the World," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that the move would benefit companies such as Peterbilt, Kenworth and Freightliner."We need our Truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!" he added.Reuters