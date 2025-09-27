Trump considers tariffs on electronic devices based on chip content: Report
Published: 27 Sep. 2025, 10:15
The Commerce Department would impose a levy on the foreign product equal to a percentage of the estimated value of the chip content, according to the tariff plan, which could change, Reuters reported, citing several informed sources.
The move came as South Korean companies, such as Samsung Electronics, have been carefully watching developments in the Trump administration's tariff policy, which could impact their businesses.
Trump has been using tariffs to encourage foreign investment, increase state revenue and boost domestic manufacturing.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
