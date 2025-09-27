Boy band Tomorrow X Together, Unicef join hands to promote mental health
Published: 27 Sep. 2025, 12:48
- JIN EUN-SOO
With Unicef, the five-member group will roll out its "Together for tomorrow" campaign aimed at fostering the mental health of young children and teenagers around the world. The campaign emphasizes empathy as a core value of caring minds.
Tomorrow X Together is scheduled to meet with Catherine Russell, the head of Unicef, at its headquarters in New York on Tuesday, where they will explain the campaign.
"We want to share the message that a more hopeful future is possible when we come together," the group said in a release Friday.
"We also hope that various activities with Unicef will offer comfort and courage to many. It's an honor to be part of such a meaningful journey, and we will continue to promote the values of empathy and solidarity through music and other efforts."
The band name of Tomorrow X Together reflects the group's core belief in the value of coming together to pursue a shared dream.
