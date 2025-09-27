Singer, actor Park Yoo-chun ordered to pay damages to former management agency
Published: 27 Sep. 2025, 10:51
Seoul High Court ruled that Park and his former agency, Re:cielo, must jointly pay 500 million won ($368,000) to management company Have Fun Together.
The ruling upheld a lower court decision from December 2023, which also found Park and Re:cielo liable for damages.
Park had argued that his exclusive contract with Have Fun Together had already been terminated, but the court rejected that claim. However, the court partially accepted a countersuit filed by Re:cielo, which claimed that Have Fun Together had failed to pay part of the settlement amount. The court ordered the company to pay Re:cielo 470 million won.
Have Fun Together signed a contract with Re:cielo in January 2020, granting it exclusive management rights over Park’s activities until 2024. In May the following year, Park asked to terminate the contract. After negotiations fell through, he and Re:cielo sent a letter claiming that the contract could be nullified unless the unpaid settlement fees were paid.
When Have Fun Together did not respond, Park unilaterally declared the contract terminated and began working with another management company, run by an acquaintance, to resume his entertainment career.
In August 2021, Have Fun Together filed for an injunction to bar Park from appearing on broadcasts or engaging in entertainment activities. The court granted the injunction, but Park continued to perform, including overseas concerts and advertisements, in violation of the ruling.
Have Fun Together then filed a 500 million won damages suit, claiming its management rights had been infringed.
