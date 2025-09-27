Saturday's Fortune: Take time to appreciate your loved ones
Published: 27 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Families with many branches face unrest
🔹 Curiosity can frustrate or comfort
🔹 Guard words, spend money wisely
🔹 Don’t confuse guidance with nagging
🔹 Other people’s fortunes may seem greater
🔹 Blend individuality with trends
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Family is your greatest asset
🔹 Health is your true wealth
🔹 Enjoy spending on small pleasures
🔹 Expect success and satisfaction
🔹 Go on a family outing
🔹 Meet with friends or enjoy romance
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Perfect | 🧭 East
🔹 Giving and receiving affection matter
🔹 People thrive on emotional ties
🔹 You’ll enjoy both giving and receiving care
🔹 Blood ties are strongest of all
🔹 Share cherished moments with loved ones
🔹 Recharge your love and passion
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Good things flourish when shared
🔹 Family may gather in the home
🔹 Many hands make light work
🔹 Spending comes with gains
🔹 Host or attend a gathering
🔹 Love or emotions may be revealed
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Life begins and ends alone
🔹 Accept time’s natural flow
🔹 Even if dissatisfied, hide frustration
🔹 Being a child to parents isn’t easy
🔹 Disagreements may arise
🔹 Risk of an ill-suited meeting
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Live in step with the times
🔹 Parenting may feel challenging
🔹 Start early to avoid being late
🔹 If quality is lacking, value quality over quantity
🔹 Drink moderately—never drink and drive
🔹 Some results may fall short of expectations
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t cling to people
🔹 Stay rational—don’t let emotions rule
🔹 Spending may exceed your plan
🔹 Sometimes yielding is victory
🔹 Weigh value and satisfaction in purchases
🔹 Plans may differ from reality
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Simply living is a blessing
🔹 Today is always the best day
🔹 Laughter fills the home
🔹 Happiness spreads through life
🔹 Find small but certain happiness
🔹 Fortune favors you today
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Age should bring dignity
🔹 Praise inspires great things
🔹 Helping each other is the human way
🔹 Focus on giving more than receiving
🔹 Neither particularly good nor bad outcomes
🔹 Practice patience in relationships
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Enjoy the rewards without the effort
🔹 Share advice or lend a hand
🔹 Dressing choice may cause minor worry
🔹 Shop or dine out with family
🔹 Don’t always seek the spotlight
🔹 Enjoy a film or performance
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 You may like multiple options equally
🔹 Celebrate family and home
🔹 Expect an uplifting, vibrant day
🔹 Wrap up projects successfully
🔹 Good fortune and image rise
🔹 Confidence and pride shine
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Blood is thicker than water
🔹 Everything has its proper place
🔹 Family harmony is happiness’s root
🔹 Good outcomes come with shared efforts
🔹 Stay united with loved ones
🔹 Family bonds are your greatest gift
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
