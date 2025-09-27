 Saturday's Fortune: Take time to appreciate your loved ones
Saturday's Fortune: Take time to appreciate your loved ones

Published: 27 Sep. 2025, 05:00
Michelin-starred chef Sung Anh (Anh Sung Jae) was born in the Year of the Dog. For today (and probably most other days as well), he should focus on confidence and pride in his cooking [News1].

The fortunes for Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, highlight strong family ties, shared happiness, and the importance of balance in emotions and spending. While many signs enjoy stability, joy, and unity, others may face challenges like jealousy, conflicts, or financial caution, reminding them to stay mindful and appreciative of loved ones.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Families with many branches face unrest
🔹 Curiosity can frustrate or comfort
🔹 Guard words, spend money wisely
🔹 Don’t confuse guidance with nagging
🔹 Other people’s fortunes may seem greater
🔹 Blend individuality with trends
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Family is your greatest asset
🔹 Health is your true wealth
🔹 Enjoy spending on small pleasures
🔹 Expect success and satisfaction
🔹 Go on a family outing
🔹 Meet with friends or enjoy romance
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Perfect | 🧭 East
🔹 Giving and receiving affection matter
🔹 People thrive on emotional ties
🔹 You’ll enjoy both giving and receiving care
🔹 Blood ties are strongest of all
🔹 Share cherished moments with loved ones
🔹 Recharge your love and passion
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Good things flourish when shared
🔹 Family may gather in the home
🔹 Many hands make light work
🔹 Spending comes with gains
🔹 Host or attend a gathering
🔹 Love or emotions may be revealed
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Life begins and ends alone
🔹 Accept time’s natural flow
🔹 Even if dissatisfied, hide frustration
🔹 Being a child to parents isn’t easy
🔹 Disagreements may arise
🔹 Risk of an ill-suited meeting
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Live in step with the times
🔹 Parenting may feel challenging
🔹 Start early to avoid being late
🔹 If quality is lacking, value quality over quantity
🔹 Drink moderately—never drink and drive
🔹 Some results may fall short of expectations
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t cling to people
🔹 Stay rational—don’t let emotions rule
🔹 Spending may exceed your plan
🔹 Sometimes yielding is victory
🔹 Weigh value and satisfaction in purchases
🔹 Plans may differ from reality
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Simply living is a blessing
🔹 Today is always the best day
🔹 Laughter fills the home
🔹 Happiness spreads through life
🔹 Find small but certain happiness
🔹 Fortune favors you today
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Age should bring dignity
🔹 Praise inspires great things
🔹 Helping each other is the human way
🔹 Focus on giving more than receiving
🔹 Neither particularly good nor bad outcomes
🔹 Practice patience in relationships
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Enjoy the rewards without the effort
🔹 Share advice or lend a hand
🔹 Dressing choice may cause minor worry
🔹 Shop or dine out with family
🔹 Don’t always seek the spotlight
🔹 Enjoy a film or performance
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 You may like multiple options equally
🔹 Celebrate family and home
🔹 Expect an uplifting, vibrant day
🔹 Wrap up projects successfully
🔹 Good fortune and image rise
🔹 Confidence and pride shine
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Blood is thicker than water
🔹 Everything has its proper place
🔹 Family harmony is happiness’s root
🔹 Good outcomes come with shared efforts
🔹 Stay united with loved ones
🔹 Family bonds are your greatest gift
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
