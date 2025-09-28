 Hyundai sells more than 100,000 GV80s in U.S., aiming for more
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai sells more than 100,000 GV80s in U.S., aiming for more

Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 15:14
This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Group, shows the Genesis GV80 SUV. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Group, shows the Genesis GV80 SUV. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Cumulative sales of Hyundai Motor's GV80 sport utility vehicle (SUV) have surpassed 100,000 units in the United States just five years after its launch, according to the carmaker Sunday.
 
The GV80, which debuted in 2020 in one of the world's largest automobile markets, reached 100,446 units sold in the U.S. as of last month on strong consumer demand, according to Genesis.
 
The model drew global attention in 2021, when golfer Tiger Woods survived a serious rollover crash in a GV80 during the Genesis Invitational, an incident that helped raise its profile and boost sales in the U.S.
 
In the January-August period, GV80 sales in the U.S. rose 20 percent on-year to 17,009 units, accounting for 40 percent of its global sales of 42,489 units during the same period.
 
The model's average traded price (ATP) in the U.S. climbed to US$64,766 in August, up 4.2 percent from $62,132 a year earlier, according to data from market research firm Cox Automotive Inc.
 
Genesis has set a global sales target of 350,000 units by 2030, up 55 percent from its projected 225,000 units for this year.
 
It remains uncertain whether the GV80 will maintain its momentum through year-end though, as higher U.S. tariffs on South Korean vehicle imports are impacting demand.
 
On July 30, Seoul and Washington reached a framework deal under which the United States agreed to lower "reciprocal" tariffs on Korean products and cut auto tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent in return for Korea's pledge to invest $350 billion in the U.S. and other commitments. But the auto tariffs have yet to be reduced.
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Hyundai GV80

More in Industry

Naver, Hanjin team up for same-day and Sunday delivery

Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi surpasses 25 million customers

Samsung Heavy Industries signs MOU with Indian shipmaker Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

Chinese check-in

Korea pushes for bigger U.S. visa quotas as $350 billion investment looms

Related Stories

Six seater now available

Exclusive: Genesis to produce GV80 hybrid in Sept. 2026, signaling pivot as EVs lag

Genesis is in it for the long haul in Europe with appearance at Le Mans

110,000 local, imported cars are recalled

Woods' crash thrusts Genesis into the spotlight
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)