Hyundai sells more than 100,000 GV80s in U.S., aiming for more

Cumulative sales of Hyundai Motor's GV80 sport utility vehicle (SUV) have surpassed 100,000 units in the United States just five years after its launch, according to the carmaker Sunday.The GV80, which debuted in 2020 in one of the world's largest automobile markets, reached 100,446 units sold in the U.S. as of last month on strong consumer demand, according to Genesis.The model drew global attention in 2021, when golfer Tiger Woods survived a serious rollover crash in a GV80 during the Genesis Invitational, an incident that helped raise its profile and boost sales in the U.S.In the January-August period, GV80 sales in the U.S. rose 20 percent on-year to 17,009 units, accounting for 40 percent of its global sales of 42,489 units during the same period.The model's average traded price (ATP) in the U.S. climbed to US$64,766 in August, up 4.2 percent from $62,132 a year earlier, according to data from market research firm Cox Automotive Inc.Genesis has set a global sales target of 350,000 units by 2030, up 55 percent from its projected 225,000 units for this year.It remains uncertain whether the GV80 will maintain its momentum through year-end though, as higher U.S. tariffs on South Korean vehicle imports are impacting demand.On July 30, Seoul and Washington reached a framework deal under which the United States agreed to lower "reciprocal" tariffs on Korean products and cut auto tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent in return for Korea's pledge to invest $350 billion in the U.S. and other commitments. But the auto tariffs have yet to be reduced.Yonhap