KakaoTalk updates spark user backlash over interface and privacy
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 16:44
KakaoTalk's biggest overhaul in 15 years has sparked a wave of user backlash over its "user-hostile" interface, privacy concerns, excessive advertising and the addition of short-form video features that aggravate user confusion.
Kakao rolled out a sweeping redesign of its flagship messaging app on Tuesday. Since then, negative reviews have flooded Google Play and Apple’s App Store, with users posting one-star ratings and complaints such as "Inconvenient" and "Stick to messaging." As of Sunday, the app’s Google Play rating had dropped to 2.8 stars, down from above 4 before the update.
A major point of contention is the new feed-style layout, which is modeled after social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Previously, the Friends tab on the far-left menu displayed a simple contact list. Now, it features a large, image-heavy feed of friends' profile updates. Users have expressed discomfort at being exposed to personal photos of colleagues or having their own photos prominently displayed without intending to share them.
"The update lacks thoughtful consideration for privacy and user experience," said Lee Taek-kyung, co-founder of Daum and CEO of Mashup Ventures on his social media. Daum and Kakao merged in 2014. "It feels like the company moved too quickly without careful planning."
The revamped interface also introduced more visible advertising. Previously, ads appeared only at the top of the Friends and Chats tabs and in the middle of open chat room lists. Now, rectangular ads are interspersed throughout the feed, contributing to a sense of clutter.
"Some small business owners even use their profile photos as promotional content, so it feels like there are even more ads," said a 49-year-old user surnamed Choi.
Parents have raised concerns over the inclusion of short-form videos. A 42-year-old parent surnamed Lim, whose child is in sixth grade, said, "Short-form videos are too addictive. I restrict my child’s access to Instagram for that reason, but I can’t ban KakaoTalk because of school group chats. It puts us in a difficult position."
Some users have begun exploring alternatives. According to Naver search trends, queries for competing messengers like Line and NateOn surged three- to four-fold from Wednesday to Saturday compared to Tuesday. However, no significant user exodus has been observed so far.
Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a addressed the backlash at the if(kakao) developer conference on Tuesday — but with no mention of backing down or rolling back.
"Even changing the font in KakaoTalk can trigger complaints," Chung said. "There may be some initial negativity, but our aim was to add features users love and make the app easier and more convenient to use."
In response to the criticism, Kakao has said it is carefully monitoring user feedback and plans to improve the app accordingly. While a full rollback of the update is unlikely, the company is reviewing possible adjustments.
As for the short-form feature, Kakao has introduced parental controls. Guardians can enter the settings menu on the "Now" tab, select "Request minor protection measures," and submit documentation such as a family relations certificate to limit their child’s access to short-form content.
