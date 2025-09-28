SK Group to showcase AI vision at APEC summit in Gyeongju
SK Group will present Korea’s AI vision at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Oct. 28, highlighting its ecosystem that spans semiconductors, energy solutions and digital services.
The company said Sunday it will host the “Future Tech Forum AI” on Oct. 28 at Gyeongju Expo Park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. The forum is an official side event of the APEC CEO Summit, where global business leaders, government officials and academics will gather.
Discussions will focus on “national AI ecosystems.” Ha Jung-woo, senior presidential secretary for AI policy and future planning, will share Korea’s experience. SK Chairman Chey Tae-won will give a keynote speech proposing strategies for sustainable AI development in the Asia-Pacific.
The same day, the “K-Tech Showcase” will take place at an outdoor venue of Gyeongju Expo Park, featuring future technologies from major Korean companies.
SK Group will unveil an “AI data center solution” developed with SK hynix, SK Telecom, SKC and SK Enmove, showcasing its capabilities across the entire AI infrastructure — from semiconductors and cooling systems to management and security.
"We will use the APEC meetings to share Korea’s national AI strategy with the world and showcase SK’s value-driven AI ecosystem built across semiconductors, energy and services," an SK official said. “It will be a chance to see SK’s efforts for a national AI ecosystem. We expect it to become a venue to strengthen industrial competitiveness in the AI-driven future.”
SK has stepped up investment in AI infrastructure this year. In August, SK Telecom, SK Gas, SK AX and SK Broadband began building the “SK AI Data Center Ulsan” with Amazon Web Services, slated to open in 2027.
SK hynix developed the world’s first high bandwidth memory 4 (HBM4) chip, while SK Innovation is building a “total energy solution” that integrates LNG, energy storage systems, renewables, hydrogen and small modular reactors to provide power for large-scale data centers.
SK will also host the “SK AI Summit 2025” on Nov. 3 and 4 at Coex in southern Seoul, under the theme “AI Now & Next.” The event will bring together Korean and international AI companies, startups and researchers to share new technologies and trends.
