Monsta X and Jackson Wang to join iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 15:49
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Monsta X and singer Jackson Wang will join iHeartRadio's annual year-end traveling concert series for the "2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour."
Monsta X was named as the first lineup of artists to perform in New York on Dec. 12, along with artists Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, Conan Gray, Ed Sheeran, Jessie Murph, Laufey, Myles Smith, Nelly, Ravyn Nenae, Renee Rapp and Zara Larsson.
The Dec. 12 performance will also include a special song-along moment for "KPop Demon Hunters," according to iHeartRadio's announcement. Monsta X will also perform in Washington D.C. on Dec. 16, Philly on Dec. 15 and Miami on Dec. 20, according to iHeartRadio.
This is the fourth time for Monsta X to perform at the "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour." Monsta X first joined the franchise in 2018 as the first K-pop group to do so. It then performed in 2019 and 2021.
Monsta X debuted in 2015 with "Trespass." It is celebrating its 10th anniversary of debut with various events this year.
Singer Jackson Wang will also take part in this year's "Jingle Ball" performance.
He will perform on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles and Dec. 8 in Chicago.
