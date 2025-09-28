Will 'Chicken Nugget' sate Emmy judges' appetite?

Korean-made comic mystery drama series "Chicken Nugget" has been nominated for the 53rd International Emmy Awards, organizers said Saturday.According to the nominees list unveiled by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, "Chicken Nugget" will compete for Best Comedy alongside "Iris" from France, "Ludwig" from Britain and "They Came at Night" from Mexico.Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong and Kim Yoo-jung, the Netflix original series follows a father's desperate attempts to rescue his daughter after she is transformed into a chicken nugget by a mysterious machine.Based on the webtoon of the same title, "Chicken Nugget" was released on Netflix on March 15, 2024.The winners of this year's International Emmy Awards will be announced Nov. 24 in New York City.Korean historic romance drama "The King's Affection" won an International Emmy in 2022.Yonhap