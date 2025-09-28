North Korea to grant pardon to convicted people on occasion of key party anniv.

North Korea will grant a pardon to convicted people next month on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), state media reported Sunday, a move seen as aimed at solidifying internal unity.The Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly has decided to grant a pardon to those who were convicted of "crimes against the country and people" to mark the WPK's founding anniversary set for Oct. 10, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The amnesty will be effective Wednesday, it said, noting the Cabinet and related organs will map out "practical measures" to help the pardoned settle and return to their normal lives.North Korea last carried out pardons around two key anniversaries in 2022 — the 110th birthday of late state founder Kim Il-sung's birthday in April and the 80th birthday of late former leader Kim Jong-il in February.The North has granted pardons on the occasion of key national holidays and political events, including the birthdays of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. Pardons also have been issued to mark the regime's Sept. 9 establishment and anniversaries of the WPK's founding when they end in a zero or five.Experts said the purpose of the pardons is to elicit the people's loyalty toward the incumbent leader Kim Jong-un and appease the public amid the prolonged economic slowdown.Yonhap