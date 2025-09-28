North Korea's top diplomat departs for China: KCNA

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has departed Pyongyang for China, the North's state media reported Sunday.North Korea and China have announced that Choe is visiting China from Saturday to Tuesday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Choe left Pyongyang for China "by plane for her personal use," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.Upon departure, Choe and the North's delegation were seen off by ministry officials and Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun, according to the KCNA report.Choe's visit to China comes as North Korea is preparing a large-scale military parade to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Oct. 10. The North is reported to be inviting state leaders to the event.The trip follows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's high-profile attendance at China's military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3 and his subsequent talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping the next day. Choe accompanied Kim on the latest trip to China.Yonhap