North rejects denuclearization, calls weapons "backbone" of foreign policy
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 16:32
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed the regime’s commitment to nuclear weapons as the foundation of its national security during a high-level meeting with nuclear scientists and officials, according to state media Saturday.
Kim’s comments came amid his efforts to strengthen ties with China and Russia following a visit to China earlier this month, and appear aimed at reinforcing North Korea’s self-designation as a nuclear weapons state.
Kim presided over a major policy meeting on Friday with scientists and technicians from the country’s nuclear weapons institute, where he reviewed progress in the production of nuclear materials and warheads, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim was briefed on North Korea’s plans to expand its nuclear material production capacity in 2025 and examined the latest work and key production activities at the nuclear weapons institute.
“The powerful deterrent, namely, the logic of peacekeeping and security by force, with nuclear forces as its backbone, is the invariable stand of the DPRK,” wrote KCNA, quoting Kim and referring to North Korea as its full name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
“Steadily stepping up preparations for the state's nuclear counteraction is an essential priority task in view of the security environment of the Republic, the best choice for the present and the future of the state and an unchangeable duty.”
Kim called for the continual sharpening and modernization of the country’s “nuclear shield and sword,” suggesting a willingness to use nuclear weapons, not just to have as a deterrence. Kim added that the ruling party and government would prioritize support for technological advancements in the nuclear field.
Kim also reiterated his warning from a Sept. 21 speech at the Supreme People’s Assembly. At the time, he said activating what he called the “second mission” of the state’s war deterrent — a euphemism for actual nuclear use.
Rejecting any prospect of denuclearization, Kim said, “Asking us to accept ‘denuclearization’ now is as good as asking us to go against our Constitution.”
Meeting with nuclear scientists just six days after that address, Kim appeared intent on accelerating nuclear development — now with the backing of China and Russia — in response to a renewed push by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo to reaffirm their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Kim claimed two key tasks in the nuclear materials and weapons sector, described as part of a new strategic line proposed by the ruling party had been achieved, significantly advancing the country’s nuclear capabilities. The two tasks were not disclosed, but they likely involve the introduction of new centrifuges and the expansion of facilities for producing weapons-grade uranium.
Kim also presented new tasks to further strengthen the country’s nuclear capabilities, though the details were not made public. Hong Sung-mu, first deputy director of the munitions industry department and reportedly the regime’s top official overseeing nuclear development, attended the meeting.
Kim’s nuclear posturing comes as Pyongyang also seeks to bolster ties with Beijing. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui reportedly arrived in Beijing on Saturday aboard a state aircraft.
Choe is expected to meet with Wang Yi, head of the Communist Party’s central foreign affairs commission and China’s foreign minister, to discuss high-level exchanges ahead of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea on Oct. 10. This marks Choe’s first visit to China since becoming foreign minister in June 2022.
Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told the Associated Press in an interview Friday that Seoul remains open to a dialogue with Pyongyang to reduce military tensions.
“Accordingly, we are equally worried about any possible military skirmishes on the Korean Peninsula,” Cho said. “So we are compelled to explore dialogues with North Korea to reduce military tension, and at the least we want to have a hotline.”
He also said it would be “fantastic” if U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un were to meet again in the near future.
