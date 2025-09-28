National Assembly passes bill to create new telecommunications regulatory body

The National Assembly on Saturday passed a bill to establish a new telecommunications and broadcasting regulatory body led by the ruling Democratic Party despite resistance from the People Power Party (PPP).The bill was approved with 176 votes in favor and one abstention during a plenary session boycotted by the main opposition PPP.As part of President Lee Jae Myung's government reorganization plan, the legislation calls for the abolition of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) and the creation of a new commission overseeing the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors.The new commission will also take over additional roles from the Ministry of Science and ICT.The PPP has opposed the measure, arguing that it is intended to remove incumbent KCC Chairperson Lee Jin-sook, who was appointed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in July 2024 for a three-year term.Yonhap