Fireworks light up city skyline with dramatic colors, demon hunters — in pictures

Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
One million people gathered near the Yeouido Han River park in Western Seoul on Saturday evening to watch the sky light up in colorful fireworks for the annual fireworks festival.
This year's Seoul International Fireworks Festival, organized by Hanwha Group under the theme "Light Up Together," featured teams from Korea, Italy and Canada, who showed off their creativity with their pyrotechnic wizardry starting at 7:20 p.m.
The Italian team opened the event with its theme "Fiat Lux," followed by the Canadian team's "Superheroes."
The Korean team took the grand finale of the show with its theme "Golden Hour." The team also launched hundreds of fireworks synchronized with "Golden," a soundtrack from the global hit animation "K-pop Demon Hunters."
Some 160,000 rounds of fireworks were shot during one hour. To manage the massive crowds, Seoul police deployed some 3,400 officers around the venue and used aerial monitoring equipment near Yeouinaru Station to track congestion. Trains on Subway Line 5 skipped Yeouinaru Station for about three hours during the event.
The Yeouinaru Station, line No. 5, is filled with people getting off at the station to see the Seoul International Fireworks Festival on Sept. 27. [YONHAP]
The Yeouinaru Han River Park is filled with people gathering to see the Seoul International Fireworks Festival on Sept. 27. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
Colorful fireworks fill the Seoul night sky on Sept. 27 during the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival held in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)