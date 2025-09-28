Hangang Bus service suspended for further testing following mechanical failures
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 17:23
Just 10 days into operation, Seoul will suspend passenger service on its new Hangang buses for one month starting Monday to carry out test runs aimed at stabilizing operations and addressing technical issues, the city government announced on Sunday.
The city plans to resume service by the end of October following a period of no-passenger trial operations.
Seoul officially launched the Hangang Bus service on Sept. 18, nearly two years and seven months after Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced the project.
The buses run 14 times a day at 60- to 90-minute intervals in both directions between Magok in western Seoul and Jamsil in southern Seoul, covering a 28.9-kilometer (18-mile) route. The city had planned to expand weekday service to 30 round trips starting Oct. 10, with express routes running every 15 minutes during rush hours.
But since the launch, the service encountered three mechanical failures that led to suspended operations.
One vessel bound for Jamsil from Oksu in eastern Seoul and another headed for Magok from Jamsil stopped due to electrical issues on Monday. Then on Friday, a boat that departed Magok and was approaching Gayang Bridge turned back due to a rudder malfunction about 100 meters (328 feet) before the crossing.
“As these are Korea’s first environmentally friendly vessels introduced for regular service on the Han River, some minor technical and electrical issues occurred during the early optimization phase,” the Seoul Metropolitan Government said. "We took immediate steps to correct each issue.
"However, we have decided to conduct further testing without passengers to prioritize long-term safety and operational stability."
The city currently operates four hybrid vessels and is conducting pilot operations with four electric ones. An additional four hybrid boats have yet to be delivered. In total, the city plans to run 12 Hangang buses — eight hybrid and four electric.
During the trial period, the no-passenger test runs will maintain the current schedule, operating 14 round trips daily — seven in each direction — from 11 a.m.
Seoul plans to share updates on the trial schedule through the official Hangang bus website and mobility apps including Kakao Map. The city will refund the additional 5,000 won ($3.60) that passengers paid for a Hangang bus monthly pass.
