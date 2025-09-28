 Right-wing civic groups hold anti-China rally in Seoul
Right-wing civic groups hold anti-China rally in Seoul

Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 20:08
Participants wave “No China” signs in front of the Chinese Embassy in Jung District central Seoul in March. [YONHAP]

Protesters from ultra-right civic groups held an anti-China rally Sunday, chanting slogans calling for the release of now-jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law bid.
 
At 2:30 p.m., demonstrators from several conservative groups gathered at the square in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul and marched toward Namdaemun, which means "south gate."
 

Holding the national flags of Korea and the United States, around 150 participants chanted slogans such as "[former] President Yoon Suk Yeol," "nullify the rigged election" and "arrest [President] Lee Jae Myung."
 
Some protesters held a message that calls for destroying China's Communist Party and were seen wearing T-shirts that carry phrases commemorating the assassination of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
 
During the march, there were no reports of physical clashes with police.
 
Earlier this month, President Lee criticized the anti-China rallies as being "rife with profanity and hateful remarks that went beyond freedom of expression."
 
Lee said such rallies do not align with Korea's global status as "a model nation for democracy that values diversity and inclusiveness."

Yonhap
