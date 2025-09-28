Systems coming back online as Daejeon fire recovery process continues
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 12:22
The government began restoring systems on Sunday after a fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon paralyzed major public services such as Korea Post, Government24 and the mobile ID app. The fire, which broke out Friday afternoon, was fully extinguished on Saturday, 22 hours after it started.
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters held its third meeting on Sunday to assess the impact of the fire on administrative information systems.
The disaster headquarters said that it completed repairs to the essential infrastructure required to restart the systems, and had begun work on restoring the network. All 384 batteries that were destroyed in the fire were removed from the site late Saturday afternoon.
“After the fire was completely extinguished Saturday evening, we began restoring the HVAC systems at 5 a.m. Sunday. and successfully brought all six computer rooms online,” said Kim Gwan-yong, head of the Disaster and Safety Management Headquarters.
“As of 7 a.m. Sunday, over 50 percent of network equipment was operational. Core security systems have been restored at a rate of over 99 percent," said Kim, referring to the 763 out of 767 devices reactivated that have been reactivated.
When the fire broke out on Friday evening, some of the building and data center equipment were destroyed along with the batteries. Worsening the issue, the HVAC system in the computer room failed, prompting the government to shut down server power. As a result, 647 government service systems were suspended.
Once communications and security infrastructure is fully operational, the government plans to sequentially restart 551 systems that were not directly damaged by the fire. However, systems housed in data center room 7-1, which suffered more direct damage, are expected to take longer to restore.
“We will transparently disclose the progress of the recovery process and the findings from the investigation into the cause of the fire,” Kim said.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
