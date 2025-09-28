Wi reaffirms "urgency" of administration's denuclearization goal for North
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 14:21
The Lee Jae Myung administration has not retreated from its commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization and it never will, according to national security adviser Wi Sung-lac.
“Denuclearization is South Korea’s national goal and a consistent objective shared by the Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance,” Wi said in an interview with Channel A on Saturday. “President Lee also views the North Korean nuclear issue as a grave and urgent crisis.”
Wi addressed concerns about the president’s so-called “E.N.D. Initiative,” shorten for Engagement, Normalization, Denuclearization, explaining that while the order of the words may suggest denuclearization comes last, the initiative should not be interpreted sequentially.
“What urgently needs to be done now is to halt North Korea’s nuclear program,” he said. “That halting would serve as the starting point and part of the process toward denuclearization.”
Wi pushed back strongly against the opposition's accusation that the administration has abandoned denuclearization. “That claim is completely unfounded,” he said. “The president is deeply alarmed by the situation, especially the possibility of North Korea adding 15 to 20 nuclear warheads each year if left unchecked.”
Wi also addressed recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who reportedly mentioned a “$350 billion upfront” investment from Korea. Wi said such a payment was “not something we can provide in cash,” stressing the practical limitations involved.
“This is a fact anyone in Korea — regardless of political affiliation — would have to acknowledge,” Wi said, adding that Seoul is currently negotiating alternatives with a goal of reaching a deal by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit takes place.
On the broader impact of the president’s trip to the United Nations, Wi said, “Through the UN General Assembly speech and the Security Council meeting, we conveyed the message that a democratic Korea is back on the international stage.”
Wi also cited tangible outcomes, including the signing of memorandums of understanding for investments in artificial intelligence and infrastructure with BlackRock, the ceremonial ringing of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and a summit with global investors.
Asked about the possibility of a future summit between North Korea and the United States, Wi was cautious, saying “that remains in the realm of imagination for now.”
