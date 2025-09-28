Wi reaffirms "urgency" of administration's denuclearization goal for North

State audit board finds beleaguered NIRS failed to manage old equipment properly

Restoration after data center fire to take at least 4 weeks

Nursing home run by Kim Keon Hee's family suspended over alleged fraud and resident abuse

Related Stories

DP plans relaunch for special committee to be led by Rep. Wi Sung-lac

Mum while on the move

Ex-diplomat Wi Sung-lac brings pragmatic touch as Lee's national security adviser

Early Korea-U.S. summit in doubt as Secretary of State Rubio cancels planned visit to Seoul

Lee stresses 'national interest' as he presides over first National Security Council meeting