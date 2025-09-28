Would you call that a hanbark?
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 18:09
Dogs dressed in traditional Korean hanbok strut down the runway at the “Puppy Hanbok Fashion Show” held at Mapo Pet Camping Ground, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, western Seoul on Sept. 28.[YONHAP]
Dogs dressed in traditional Korean hanbok
strut down the runway at the “Puppy Hanbok Fashion Show” held at Mapo Pet Camping Ground, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, western Seoul on Sept. 28, 2025. More than 100 dogs were selected to join the show, either wearing hanbok provided on-site or custom outfits prepared by their owners. [YONHAP]
