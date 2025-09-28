 The heart stops beating…
The heart stops beating…

Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
A lithium-ion battery fire at the National Information Resources Service’s Daejeon headquarters on September 26 disrupted 647 e-government systems, halting services such as online civil applications, mobile IDs and postal services. The agency, often described as the “heart of e-government,” is responsible for operating core digital infrastructure for ministries, local governments and public institutions. The incident exposed serious gaps in disaster readiness, as the battery had already exceeded its recommended life span. Authorities face mounting pressure to improve backup systems and strengthen recovery capacity. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
