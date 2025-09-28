Sunday's Fortune: Renew bonds at home, they are your foundation
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 A large family brings joy
🔹 Home may be filled with visitors
🔹 Expect an invitation or host others
🔹 Celebrate meaningful events
🔹 More people, more blessings
🔹 Build lasting friendships and memories
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 North
🔹 Family bonds deepen today
🔹 Relatives prove most dependable
🔹 A spouse’s love outweighs children’s
🔹 Treat loved ones well while you can
🔹 Your partner is a true blessing
🔹 Love surrounds you fully
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Laughter fills the home
🔹 Expect news from relatives
🔹 Parental love remains steadfast
🔹 Make cherished family memories
🔹 Stay devoted to household duties
🔹 Hearts may connect more deeply
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy rewards without overinvolvement
🔹 Don’t interfere in children’s affairs
🔹 Avoid high expectations
🔹 Take a full day’s rest
🔹 Marital disputes fade quickly
🔹 Some outcomes may fall short
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 A day filled with life’s richness
🔹 Age is a medal of honor
🔹 Be proud of your journey
🔹 Each day is the best day
🔹 Happiness colors your experiences
🔹 Capture special moments in photos
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Domestic matters may weigh on you
🔹 Keep things simple, not complicated
🔹 Unexpected expenses may arise
🔹 Stay out of others’ affairs
🔹 Rest, recharge, and avoid stress
🔹 Don’t cling to friendships too tightly
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Stay hydrated with water or tea
🔹 Delegate tasks to others when possible
🔹 Overspending may surprise you
🔹 Plans may take longer than expected
🔹 Silence can be wiser than words
🔹 Guard against ill-suited meetings
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Treasure what’s ours—tradition matters
🔹 Balance old and new
🔹 Don’t cling to fixed ideas
🔹 Consult your spouse on household issues
🔹 Seek advice from mentors
🔹 Communicate openly with parents
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Even without appetite, eat well
🔹 Avoid favoritism—stay fair
🔹 Every outcome has a cause
🔹 Refresh your living environment
🔹 Affirm others’ words with support
🔹 Show patience and tolerance
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Share memories or wisdom
🔹 Focus on giving, not receiving
🔹 Two are better than one, three better still
🔹 Don’t waste effort on trivial tasks
🔹 Broaden perspective beyond details
🔹 White clothing brings good fortune
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Expect food fortune or hospitality
🔹 Spend happily on small joys
🔹 Celebrate your children and family
🔹 Though tired, your heart feels light
🔹 Act with courage and confidence
🔹 Think carefully before making choices
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Today’s life is better than the past
🔹 Curiosity brings both joy and frustration
🔹 Choices may seem equally unremarkable
🔹 Good deeds are best kept quiet
🔹 Blend individuality with style
🔹 Envy undermines your peace
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)