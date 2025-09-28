 Sunday's Fortune: Renew bonds at home, they are your foundation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Sunday's Fortune: Renew bonds at home, they are your foundation

Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 05:00
Blackpink member and Bruno Mars collaborator Rosé was born in the Year of the Ox. Today she should remember that in addition to her bandmates, the most dependable people in her life are her family. (JoongAng Daily)

Blackpink member and Bruno Mars collaborator Rosé was born in the Year of the Ox. Today she should remember that in addition to her bandmates, the most dependable people in her life are her family. (JoongAng Daily)

Sunday brings a strong focus on family, togetherness and meaningful connections, with many signs experiencing joy, harmony or renewed bonds at home. However, some signs may face spending, stress or conflicts, making rest, moderation and open communication the keys to balance the day.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 A large family brings joy
🔹 Home may be filled with visitors
🔹 Expect an invitation or host others
🔹 Celebrate meaningful events
🔹 More people, more blessings
🔹 Build lasting friendships and memories
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 North
🔹 Family bonds deepen today
🔹 Relatives prove most dependable
🔹 A spouse’s love outweighs children’s
🔹 Treat loved ones well while you can
🔹 Your partner is a true blessing
🔹 Love surrounds you fully
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Laughter fills the home
🔹 Expect news from relatives
🔹 Parental love remains steadfast
🔹 Make cherished family memories
🔹 Stay devoted to household duties
🔹 Hearts may connect more deeply
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy rewards without overinvolvement
🔹 Don’t interfere in children’s affairs
🔹 Avoid high expectations
🔹 Take a full day’s rest
🔹 Marital disputes fade quickly
🔹 Some outcomes may fall short
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 A day filled with life’s richness
🔹 Age is a medal of honor
🔹 Be proud of your journey
🔹 Each day is the best day
🔹 Happiness colors your experiences
🔹 Capture special moments in photos
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Domestic matters may weigh on you
🔹 Keep things simple, not complicated
🔹 Unexpected expenses may arise
🔹 Stay out of others’ affairs
🔹 Rest, recharge, and avoid stress
🔹 Don’t cling to friendships too tightly
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Stay hydrated with water or tea
🔹 Delegate tasks to others when possible
🔹 Overspending may surprise you
🔹 Plans may take longer than expected
🔹 Silence can be wiser than words
🔹 Guard against ill-suited meetings
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Treasure what’s ours—tradition matters
🔹 Balance old and new
🔹 Don’t cling to fixed ideas
🔹 Consult your spouse on household issues
🔹 Seek advice from mentors
🔹 Communicate openly with parents
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Even without appetite, eat well
🔹 Avoid favoritism—stay fair
🔹 Every outcome has a cause
🔹 Refresh your living environment
🔹 Affirm others’ words with support
🔹 Show patience and tolerance
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Share memories or wisdom
🔹 Focus on giving, not receiving
🔹 Two are better than one, three better still
🔹 Don’t waste effort on trivial tasks
🔹 Broaden perspective beyond details
🔹 White clothing brings good fortune
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Expect food fortune or hospitality
🔹 Spend happily on small joys
🔹 Celebrate your children and family
🔹 Though tired, your heart feels light
🔹 Act with courage and confidence
🔹 Think carefully before making choices
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Today’s life is better than the past
🔹 Curiosity brings both joy and frustration
🔹 Choices may seem equally unremarkable
🔹 Good deeds are best kept quiet
🔹 Blend individuality with style
🔹 Envy undermines your peace
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Monday's fortune: Lean on loyalty, harmony and new beginnings

Sunday's Fortune: Renew bonds at home, they are your foundation

Saturday's Fortune: Take time to appreciate your loved ones

Friday's Fortune: Hang on to your wallet, focus on family instead

Thursday's Fortune: Let go of regret and find joy in the small things

Related Stories

Friday's fortune: Keep family and friends close to your heart

Monday's fortune: Decision-making is key

Sunday's fortune: Maintaining balance in family life

Sunday's fortune: Rock out with your relationships

Thursday's fortune: Relationship growth and opportunities for connection
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)