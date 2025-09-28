KBO postseason kicks off on Oct. 5

The Korean baseball postseason will begin on the first Sunday of October, according to the KBO, which announced the schedule for the 2025 postseason Sunday.With the regular season set to end Friday, the postseason will start two days later, with the wild card series between the No. 4 seed and the No. 5 seed.The higher-ranked team will advance to the next phase with a win or a tie and will have two cracks at it. The lower-ranked team, however, must win two straight games to advance to the next round. The higher-seeded club will have the home field advantage in the first game next Sunday and will also host the second game the following day if necessary.The No. 3 seed from the regular season will earn a bye to the best-of-five first round and will await the wild card winner. The winner of that series will move on to the best-of-five second round against the No. 2 seed.The regular-season champion will earn a bye to the Korean Series, where they will play the winner of the second round.Barring rainouts, the first round is scheduled to begin Oct. 8. There will be a travel day after Games 2 and 4 of that series.The second round is set to start Oct. 16, also with travel days after the second and fourth games.The Korean Series, a best-of-seven showdown, will begin Oct. 24. Teams will have an off day after Game 2 and Game 5.The top seed will host the first two games and the final two games, if the series goes the distance. Last year, the higher-ranked team had the first two games and the final three games at home.Through Saturday's action, the LG Twins were holding down the top spot with an 85-53-3 (wins-losses-ties) record, 3 1/2 games ahead of the Hanwha Eagles with three games to play. The Eagles have a game in hand on the Twins.Ties will be called after 15 innings during the postseason, compared to 11 innings during the regular season. If a game ends in a tie, then the teams will play the very next day without a break.Teams will each have two challenges for video replays and will receive one additional opportunity each in extra innings.Yonhap