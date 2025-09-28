KBO sets attendance record as popularity surges
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 28 Sep. 2025, 15:16
The KBO has drawn more than 12 million fans in a single season for the first time in its 44-year history, setting a new attendance record as professional baseball enjoys a surge in popularity across Korea.
The milestone came on Saturday, following three games played in Seoul, Daejeon and Gwangju.
The SSG Landers faced the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul, drawing 23,750 spectators. The LG Twins hosted the Hanwha Eagles in Daejeon, attracting 17,000 fans, while 14,945 fans attended the NC Dinos and Kia Tigers game in Gwangju. Combined, the three games brought in 55,695 spectators.
That brought the league's cumulative attendance for the 2025 season to 12,019,267 as of Saturday, with an average of 17,097 spectators per game. The league had already broken last year’s record of 10,887,705 fans on Sept. 5.
Eight of the 10 teams — all except the Tigers and Dinos — have already set new all-time attendance records this season, underscoring strong fan engagement across the league.
The league is also approaching a financial milestone, as combined ticket revenue from the 10 teams is set to surpass 200 billion won ($141 million) for the first time. Total revenue stood at 199.9 billion won as of Saturday with 17 regular season games left.
