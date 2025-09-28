Jeonbuk's own goal gifts FC Seoul 1-1 draw in final minutes
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 12:44 Updated: 28 Sep. 2025, 15:16
FC Seoul salvaged a 1-1 draw against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motor thanks to a late own goal at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Saturday, saving themselves from another home loss to the league leaders.
The draw saw Jeonbuk stay at the top of the league table with 67 points, while FC Seoul remained in fifth with 44 points. The capital side has not beaten Jeonbuk at home since July 2017.
FC Seoul dominated possession throughout the match, while Jeonbuk focused on a compact defensive shape and launched quick counterattacks. The match remained goalless until the closing stages, when both sides found the net in a frantic finale.
Jeonbuk struck first in the 85th minute, with winger Song Min-kyu heading in a corner from Kim Jin-gyu, scoring his fourth consecutive goal against the capital side in the process.
FC Seoul leveled things in the 95th minute, however, when a rebound hit Jeonbuk defender Yeon Je-woon's leg in the penalty area and went inside the net.
Jeonbuk manager Gus Poyet said his team had created enough chances to win and had expected a better result, but emphasized that avoiding back-to-back losses was key after their defeat to Gimcheon last week.
He also noted that while the own goal was unfortunate, the team had missed several critical opportunities earlier in the match, suggesting that the result reflected the unpredictable nature of football.
FC Seoul manager Kim Gi-dong expressed regret over the draw.
"After we conceded the first goal, we pushed hard to equalize, which could have left us vulnerable to conceding again, but the players stayed focused and showed great mental strength to bring the game level," Kim said.
He also addressed his team's inefficiency in front of goal, as his team took 20 shots — five on target — but scored no goals other than the own goal.
“We need to be more precise with our shots,” he said. “When the opponent is sitting deep, we have to work the ball into the box more carefully instead of rushing shots.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
