Son Heung-min grabs brace for LAFC, extends scoring streak to 4
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 16:06
Son Heung-min has stretched his scoring streak to four matches with a brace for Los Angeles Football Club.
Son netted LAFC's second and third goals in their 3-0 win over St. Louis City in MLS at Energizer Park in St. Louis on Saturday.
Son now has eight goals in as many matches since joining the MLS club last month. Seven of those goals have come in the last four contests.
Son's sidekick up front, Denis Bouanga, opened the scoring for the visiting side in the 15th minute. Then during first-half stoppage time, Son took a feed from Artem Smolyakov, drove into the box and fired a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.
Defender Timo Baumgartl failed to apply enough pressure on the Korean attacker, who capitalized on all the space in front of him to extend his scoring streak.
It was the 16th consecutive LAFC goal scored by either Son or Bouanga, who have had three hat tricks between them over the past three matches.
Son then made it 17 in a row for the duo just before the clock hit the hour mark. After receiving a pass from Smolyakov at the center of the box, Son found just enough seam past midfielder Alfredo Morales and unleashed a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Roman Burki, who was left shaking his head.
For St. Louis, Korean forward Jeong Sang-bin got the start and received a yellow card in the third minute after crashing into LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
The French keeper played the rest of the first half but was replaced by Thomas Hasal at the start of the second half.
LAFC will return to action in a match against Atlanta United at home on Oct. 5.
The October international break will then run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 14, during which Son could receive a national team call-up for Korea's two friendlies at home against Brazil and Paraguay. Korean national team boss Hong Myung-bo is set to announce the roster for the October schedule on Monday.
Son showcased an impactful performance during the September break, scoring one goal apiece in a 2-0 win over the United States and 2-2 draw with Mexico.
The LAFC forward can also set the all-time cap record in October, with Son already tied for the most international appearances, 136, in Korean men's national team history.
The 33-year-old has played for the senior national team since his debut in 2010, after which he racked up 53 goals and played in three World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022.
The furthest he has reached in the World Cup with Korea was the round of 16 in 2022, while he saw one runner-up finish in the Asian Cup in 2015.
He has yet to win a trophy with the senior team, although he did secure a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, which granted him a military service exemption.
Son has also played his role effectively since putting on the national team captain armband in 2018. He demonstrated his attacking prowess in the third qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup, picking up three goals and two assists across five qualifiers.
BY YONHAP, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)