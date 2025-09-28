U20 team off to bad start with 2-1 loss to Ukraine
Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 28 Sep. 2025, 15:15
Korea suffered a 2-1 loss to Ukraine in their first match at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup after conceding two early goals on Saturday, putting themselves in a disadvantage in their Group B table early.
Korea struggled to contain Ukraine’s attack in the first half at Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaíso, Chile, and could not convert several second-half chances into an equalizer.
Ukraine took the lead in the 13th minute when Hennadiy Synchuk found the net with a left-footed strike from the right side of the penalty area, beating multiple defenders and slotting the ball inside the far post.
Just three minutes later, Oleksandr Pyshchur doubled the lead with a towering header. Korea’s defense again failed to apply pressure, allowing a clean finish inside the box.
Korea recorded their first shot in the 28th minute when Lee Geon-hee fired from distance. Choi Byung-wook went down in the penalty area after contact with Bernatuts, but the referee waved play on.
Manager Lee Chang-won requested a video review under the tournament’s Football Video Support (FVS) system, which allows two review requests per team per match. After repeated views of the incident, the referee upheld the original decision and ruled out a penalty.
Korea nearly pulled one back in the 44th minute. Choi broke down the right flank and delivered a pass to Kim Tae-won, who beat the defensive line and rolled a shot past the goalkeeper. But Oleksiy Husiev cleared the ball just before it crossed the goal line.
Korea kept up the pressure and finally leveled, when Kim Myung-jun scored with a header from a corner kick. The young Taeguk Warriors won several late corners, but failed to find the net again.
The country sits at the bottom of the four-team Group B table as of Sunday, with Paraguay at the top, Ukraine in second and Panama in third.
Korea will play their second group stage match against Paraguay on Wednesday, followed by a third against Panama on Oct. 4.
The tournament features 24 teams divided into six groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-place finishers, will advance to the round of 16.
