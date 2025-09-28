 UN's new sanctions on Iran will have limited impact on Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

UN's new sanctions on Iran will have limited impact on Korea

Published: 28 Sep. 2025, 14:37
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, speaks after attending a U.N. Security Council vote on a resolution that would permanently lift U.N. sanctions on Iran, at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 19. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, speaks after attending a U.N. Security Council vote on a resolution that would permanently lift U.N. sanctions on Iran, at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 19. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The foreign ministry said Sunday the United Nations' move to reinstate sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program is expected to have a limited impact on Korea.
 
The UN reimposed sanctions on Iran early Sunday (GMT) in a "snapback" process that was triggered by Britain, France and Germany accusing Iran of violating its 2015 nuclear deal aimed at suspending the development of nuclear weapons.
 

Related Article

 
Seoul's foreign ministry said the return of the Iran sanctions, which is expected to only have a limited impact on Korea, noting that bilateral trade between the nations remains insignificant.
 
"As a responsible member of the international community, we will continue to join global efforts to peacefully resolve Iran's nuclear problem and bring peace and stability to the Middle East," the ministry said.
 
It said the government will continue efforts to minimize potential difficulties facing Korean businesses.

Yonhap
tags United Nations Iran Sanctions Nuclear program

More in World

U.S. gov't shutdown draws closer as congressional leaders head to the White House

Israeli forces advance ahead of Trump-Netanyahu Gaza war talks

OpenAI to bring parental controls in ChatGPT after California teen's suicide

China urges Japan to stop putting Chinese firms on export control list

Death toll climbs to 40 after stampede at political rally for actor Vijay in southern India

Related Stories

UN discussing easing sanctions on North: Interfax

Iran seizes Korean oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Hyundai Motor documentary 'For Tomorrow' to be released Friday

Europeans and Iran meet in Istanbul as the return of sanctions looms over nuclear deadlock

Canada spots ship-to-ship transfers, North suspected
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)